NewJeans becomes the fastest K-Pop group to land numerous entries on Billboard Hot 100 with OMG

NewJeans is continuing its global success with its winter single 'OMG'. According to Billboard's official Twitter on January 24th, the title song of the same name as this single ranked 91st on Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100'. Previously, the pre-released song 'Ditto' from the single ' OMG ' ranked 96th on the Billboard 'Hot 100'. With this, NewJeans proved that they are one of the representative girl groups of the 4th generation by posting both songs from 'OMG' on the 'Hot 100', which is difficult for even one song to enter.

'Ditto' is receiving great love around the world, entering not only Billboard but also the UK's Official Singles Chart 'Top 100' for two weeks in a row. 'Ditto' is a reinterpretation of the genre of 'Baltimore club dance music' by NewJeans with their own sensibilities, and it is an impressive song with repetitive hooks and a retro atmosphere.OMG features a hip-hop R&B sound that mixes trap rhythms based on drum sounds.

NewJeans’ Brand Reputation:

The industry believes that New Jeans will grow as fast as BTS and BLACKPINK. A researcher at Hi Investment & Securities, said, “The growth of NewJeans shows the growth pattern of BLACKPINK in a compact way in the past. Considering that they are under the umbrella of Hive, which has frequent artist activities and has overwhelming capabilities in monetizing indirect sales, it is highly likely to show growth beyond BLACKPINK.” It is also a factor that raises expectations for the girl group project.”

According to the results of the idol group brand reputation 2023 January big data announced by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute on January 23rd, it was analyzed in the order of 1st place NewJeans, 2nd place BTS, and 3rd place BLACKPINK. They said that the NewJeans brand, which ranked first in idol group brand reputation in January 2023, had a high level of 'record breakthrough' in link analysis, and in keyword analysis,'OMG, Minji and Ditto ' came out high.

