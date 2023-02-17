NewJeans becomes the first K-Pop group to surpass 1 million debut album sales since SECHSKIES in 1997

According to Circle Chart, NewJeans surpassed 1 million album sales for their debut album NewJeans, setting a new record among girl groups in history. Therefore, NewJeans has become the first K-Pop group's debut album in 26 years to sell more than 1 million copies since SECHSKIES' 'School Byeolgok' in 1997.

NewJeans' progress after debut is by far overwhelming. After surprising the domestic music industry with their sensational appearance, they are quickly taking over the global market and setting records for the first time. Among the 4th generation girl groups, they stand out more in that they have the fastest speed and, above all, that they have the potential to achieve long-term success. It is NewJeans that has stood tall as the 'World Queen' after 7 months of debut.

NewJeans’ debut:

NewJeans debuted on July 22 last year. At the time of their debut, the group was created by Min Hee Jin, former CEO of Ador from SM Entertainment, so they received attention as 'Min Hee Jin's girl group'. In the case of NewJeans, they chose an unconventional method of releasing this content first without the usual debut promotion, and this strategy worked well for the MZ generation. In fact, it was NewJeans who took the top spot at the same time as their debut. NewJeans made an unconventional appearance with three triple title songs, 'Attention', 'Hype boy', and 'Cookie' in their debut album released on August 1 last year. Rather than lengthy and tedious pre-promotion, they won the game with high-quality content. And almost immediately upon their appearance, they became the team that drew the hottest response.

The achievements of NewJeans are continuing with the next album. With the single album 'OMG', they are achieving significant results in the global market. 'Ditto', which was a pre-released song, has maintained the number one spot on major music charts including Melon, the largest music site in Korea, for 8 consecutive weeks, followed by the title song 'OMG'. What stands out is that even 'Hype Boy' and 'Attention' are lined up side by side at the top. In fact, a showdown between NewJeans and NewJeans has been concluded within the music charts.

