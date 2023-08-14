NewJeans, BLACKPINK, LE SSERAFIM top August 2023 K-pop girl groups Brand Reputation rankings; full list inside

NewJeans, BLACKPINK, and LE SSERAFIM have topped the August 2023 K-pop girl group Brand Reputation rankings list. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analyzed 46,858,362 pieces of big data from the period of July 13 to August 13. The brand reputation rankings were determined based on the media index, communication index, participation index, and community of the girl group. Here's a closer look at the rankings.

Top 5 K-pop girl group Brand Reputation rankings (August 2023)

The HYBE LABELS' girl groups NewJeans and LE SSERAFIM have made it to first place and third place respectively. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK clinched the second spot on the girl group Brand Reputation rankings list. The Super Shy singers made headlines for their performance at Lollapalooza 2023 and one of the keywords that was found the most while searching for the group was Jamboree as they recently performed at the 25th World Scout Jamboree concert. With an 8,246,017 brand reputation index NewJeans conquered this month's rankings.

BLACKPINK who are currently on their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR in the United States, made it to the list in the second place with 4,206,378 index value points. The YG Entertainment girl group saw an increase of 1.35 percent in the score since last month. On number 3 we had seen LE SSERAFIM, labelmates of NewJeans with over 3,390,502 index value points, and saw an increase of 21.30 percent as compared to July. The Starship girl group IVE came in fourth place with over 3,220,636 index value points with a rise of 9.60 percent since last month. On number 5 we see, (G)I-DLE with 2,348,007 index value points seeing a fall of 45.99 percent in this month's score since last month.

Top 50 K-pop girl groups on Brand Reputation Rankings list for August

Apart from the top five, there are many other girl groups who have made it to the Brand Reputation rankings list for August 2023 which are as follows: OH MY GIRL, TWICE, Red Velvet, NMIXX, Girls’ Generation, aespa, MAMAMOO, Apink, fromis_9, STAYC, ITZY, WJSN, Dreamcatcher, H1-KEY, Kep1er, tripleS, Girl’s Day, APRIL, woo!ah!, EXID, cignature, Queenz Eye, LABOUM, and CLASS:y.

