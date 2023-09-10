NewJeans, BLACKPINK, NMIXX top September 2023 K-pop girl group Brand Reputation rankings; full list inside

NewJeans, BLACKPINK, and NMIXX have secured top spots in the September 2023 K-pop girl group Brand Reputation rankings list. The Korea Business Research Institute analysed big pieces of data from August 10 to September 10. The brand reputation is determined by doing a thorough analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction as well as the community indexes of different girl groups in a certain timeline.

Top 5 K-pop girl group Brand Reputation rankings for September 2023

NewJeans, a K-pop group under ADOR, BLACKPINK, a group under YG Entertainment, and NMIXX, a group under JYP Entertainment have secured first, second, and third place on the list respectively. NewJeans had a brand reputation index of 7,674,756. Super Shy, Billboard, and OST were some of the highest ranking phrases related to NewJeans while the group's positivity-negativity analysis had a score of 89.82 percent positive reactions. BLACKPINK had a brand reputation index of 4,206,378. This showed a 6.39 percent score increase since August 2023.

NMIXX saw a percent increase of 111.26 that made their brand reputation index to 3,493,470 for this month. On the other hand, IVE secured a fourth position with the brand reputation index of 3,421,212. The group saw 6.23 percent increase since August 2023. Lastly, LE SSERAFIM took the fifth spot of the rankings list with an index of 3,329,951 for this month.

Top 30 K-pop girl groups on Brand Reputation Rankings list for September 2023

Apart from the Top 5 mentioned above, there are many K-pop girl groups that made it to the list of Brand Reputation Rankings list for the month of September 2023. The groups are as follows - TWICE, OH MY GIRL, (G)I-DLE, aespa, H1-KEY, STAYC, ITZY, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, Apink, WJSN, formis_9, Girl's Day, APRIL, Dreamcatcher, woo!ah!, Ladies' Code, tripleS, cignature, LOONA, Kep1er, CLASS:y, LABOUM, and EVERGLOW.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: WATCH: EXO’s D.O expresses his deep feelings of love in serene MV for pre-release song I Do