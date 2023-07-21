NewJeans breaks personal record as 2nd mini album Get Up surpasses 1.72 million album pre-orders

As per ADOR on July 21st, Get Up, which NewJeans was dropped at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 AM IST) around the same time, recorded 1.72 million pre-orders as of the earlier day. This is the third biggest K-pop girl group as far as pre-orders, following 2 million pre-orders recorded by BLACKPINK's 2nd regular album BORN PINK’ and 1.8 million pre-orders recorded by aespa's third mini album 'My World'.

NewJeans’ crossing 1.72 million pre-orders for Get Up:

In particular, compared to the previous albums, this figure has more than doubled. The NewJeans single 'OMG', released in January, recorded around 800,000 pre-orders. From that point forward, this album has been consistently cherished and sold a sum of 1.57 million duplicates (as of June). After NewJeans' debut album New Jeans and single OMG, Get Up is certain to become the third million-seller. ADOR anticipated that considering the development worldwide being a fan and NewJeans' developing status in the mainstream pop market, it wouldn't be difficult to sell 2 million copies of a single album. This NewJeans album contains six songs all together. They show UK Garage, Jersey Club, Funk, House, R&B, and Euro Pop in the songs.

NewJeans:

Two of the triple title melodies were recently released. NewJeans put their personalities into the release this time also. They arranged a few styles of exhibitions that fit the environment of the six tracks. In 'Super Shy', they conveyed a happy energy by playing out a waacking hit the dance floor with their hands and arms loosened up energetically. In 'New Jeans', they played out a unique hip-jump style, and in 'Cool With You', they played out a contemporary dance that shared a beautiful story. 'ETA' was the last title song on the day, and, surprisingly, the music video was released. The music video starts with the individuals from NewJeans seeing a companion's beau moving toward a peculiar lady at a party. In their extra time, the members take photos of his movements with the phone camera and offer the ongoing circumstance with companions, prompting a story where an irate friend drives a vehicle to the scene.

