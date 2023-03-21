NewJeans breaks record for the longest charting track on Melon Chart as Ditto remains at no.1 for 13 weeks

NewJeans' 'Ditto' topped Melon for 13 consecutive weeks.

NewJeans' ‘Ditto’ climbed to the top of the Melon Weekly Chart (2023.03.13 - 2023.03.19) announced on the 20th. With this, NewJeans has maintained its No. 1 ranking for the longest period (13 weeks) since the start of the Melon service in 2004. Following 'Ditto', NewJeans' single album title song 'OMG' and debut song 'Hype Boy' took 2nd and 3rd place, respectively. It's been 10 weeks since NewJeans swept the 1st to 3rd spots on the Melon weekly chart.

NewJeans’ achievement:

'Ditto' topped not only Melon, but also Genie and Bugs' weekly charts. On Genie's weekly chart, 'Hype Boy' and 'OMG' ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively, and on the Bugs weekly chart, 'OMG' ranked 3rd and 'Hype Boy' ranked 4th. It is also achieving remarkable results on major global charts. NewJeans entered the US Billboard 'Hot 100' with 'Ditto' and 'OMG' within 6 months of their debut, and the two songs ranked 82nd and 74th respectively on the chart as of February 18th. In addition, 'High Boy', released in August of last year, was listed on the US Billboard's 'Global 200' for 31 consecutive weeks, breaking a new record, the longest charting for a K-pop female artist song.

In NewJeans' 'Ditto' music video, a character named Ban Hee Soo, who represents NewJeans fans, appears. Ban Hee Soo walks around the campus, holding and playing NewJeans members on her camcorder, and sharing intimate sympathy with them as if they were real or fantasy. As pointed out by many film critics, Ban Hee Soo is a recorder and a subject of retrospection, and is drawn with various identities, but Ban Hee Soo is too analog and excessive to contain the self-portrait of today's K-pop fandom. The stereotyped image of K-pop 'otaku' in Ban Hee Soo is so raw that we were somewhat surprised when we first saw the MV.

If NewJeans deserves to be called the icon of '4th generation' K-pop, it is because it is a self-portrait that integrates this cultural industry transformation. It is often said that the success of NewJeans is the power of planning. This means that NewJeans is a case of successfully selecting and combining the database of planning elements in a different way.

ALSO READ: The Law Cafe’s Lee Se Young confirmed to act alongside Cheer Up’s Bae In Hyuk in new time-travel drama

Advertisement