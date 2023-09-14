NewJeans, BTS, IVE, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK join top 30 of September K-pop idol group brand value rankings

On September fourteenth, NewJeans positioned first in the data analysis of the idol group brand reputation for September 2023 announced by the Korea Corporate Reputation Institute. BTS came in second, followed by IVE in third place. NewJeans, the idol group's most well-known brand, was found to have a brand reputation index of 6.9 million, a participation index of 1.9 million, a media index of 1.3 million, a brand index of 1.9 million, and a community index of 2.4 million, according to the analysis.

NewJeans tops September K-pop idol group brand value rankings:

Koo Chang Hwan, the director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Institute, said that their positive rate was 90.86%. They rose to the top spot in the September brand rankings thanks to keywords such as 'all-kill,' 'pictorial,' 'OST,' and 'advertisement,' among others. Brand data analysis revealed that consumers' online habits have a significant impact on brand consumption, which led to the creation of the brand reputation index. Positive evaluations of idol group brands, their media presence, consumer interest regarding their comebacks, ads, pictorials and others as well as their communication skills like videos on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) can be measured through the analysis. The qualitative evaluation of the brand reputation was also included in determining the list.

The top 30 idol groups for September’s brand value rankings:

NewJeans

BTS

IVE

SEVENTEEN

BLACKPINK

NCT

ZEROBASEONE

LE SSERAFIM

(G)I-DLE

NMIXX

EXO

TWICE

Oh My Girl

Stray Kids

THE BOYZ

STAYC

aespa

H1-KEY

Girls' Generation

Red Velvet

INFINITE

BTOB

MONSTA X

Super Junior

SHINee

MAMAMOO

2PM

TREASURE

ASTRO

ENHYPEN

BTS’ activities:

On September thirteenth, V posted a video of Dynamic Duo and Lee Young Ji's Smoke dance challenge, which was Mnet's Street Woman Fighter 2 class mission song, on his Instagram story. In the video, V played out the dance challenge with Lee Bada and Goff, who made the choreography for the song. V showed his charms with his exceptional expressions and power, yet adaptable dancing skills. In the meantime, on September 8th, V released his first solo album, Layover.

