NewJeans, BTS, IVE sweep top 3 spots for August K-pop groups Brand Value rankings; full list inside

NewJeans, BTS, and IVE topped the Brand Value rankings for August 2023 according to Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute. The brand value rankings were determined based on consumer participation, community, media activity, and communication. Big data was collected from July 15 to August 15 and was analyzed in order to find the brand value rankings of K-pop groups this month.

Top 10 K-pop group Brand value rankings

K-pop groups who made it to the top of the rankings list were NewJeans, BTS, and IVE. NewJeans took the first spot with over 10,001,027 brand value points surpassing BTS for this month. The girl group is all over the internet for their latest comeback activities including performances at big festivals like Lollapalooza and their popup store in Seoul which was set up in collaboration with a famous merch store.

The septet took the second spot with over 6,497,937 brand value points while IVE took the third place with 4,895,215 brand value points. As BTS members Jungkook and V have taken over music charts with their solo debut music it is no surprise that they made it to the list at a high rank. Meanwhile, IVE performed at the 25th World Scout Jamboree concert recently along with many other K-pop idols, BTS also made headlines for sending photo cards for the attendees of this concert.

On no. 4, we see SEVENTEEN with 4,522,941 brand value points and rookie boy group ZEROBASEONE took the fifth spot with 3,563,668 brand value points. BLACKPINK also made it to the list with 3,424,907 brand value points at No. 6 followed by NCT at No. 7 scoring 3,058,805 brand value points. LE SSERAFIM ranked number 8 and (G)I-DLE ranked number 9, scoring 3,057,470 and 2,958,303 brand value points respectively. EXO closed the top 10 list with 2,878,475 brand value points.

Top 30 K-pop groups' Brand Value rankings

Other K-pop groups who made it to the Brand Value rankings for this month are as follows: INFINITE, ITZY, Oh My Girl, The Boyz, MONSTA X, Stray Kids, SHINee, Girls' Generation, TWICE, MAMAMOO, aespa, BTOB, NMIXX, Red Velvet, 2PM, Super Junior, Apink, ENHYPEN, ASTRO, and TREASURE respectively.

