NewJeans, BTS, SEVENTEEN and more rule Star Brand Reputation Rankings for August; Find full list inside

NewJeans, BTS, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK, and many other Korean celebrities grabbed spots in the Top 10 of Star Brand Reputation for August 2023. Korea Business Research Institute shared the brand reputation rankings of K-pop idols, Korean actors, Comedians, Sportspersons, and more. On the basis of media coverage, consumer participation and interaction, and community awareness indexes, the rankings were revealed using the big data collected from July 30 to August 30.

Top 10 celebrities on Star Brand Reputation Rankings for July 2023

Starting with K-pop idols who made it to the top 10, NewJeans dictated the first spot with over 10,552,872 brand reputation index. The Super Shy singers made an impressive increase in their score since the last rankings of 29.11 percent. On spot number four we see BTS with over 6,041,274 brand reputation index and their labelmate SEVENTEEN on rank No. 6 with over 5,139,994 brand reputation index. BLACKPINK scored 5,075,240 brand reputation index and made it to the list on spot number 7. Starship Entertainment girl group IVE closed the Top 10 securing the 10th spot on the list with over 4,724,438 brand reputation index. Other celebrities who made it to the Top 10 include Football player Son Heung Min in second place with a 9,443,448 brand reputation index, popular trot singer Lim Young Woong in the third spot with a 6,764,010 brand reputation index, baseball player Ryu Hyun Jin with 5,290,056 brand reputation index on rank No. 5. On spot number eight and nine are Baseball player Kim Ha Seong and Squid Game actor Lee Byung Hun with 5,055,825 and 4,838,489 brand reputation indexes respectively.

Top 30 celebrities on Star Brand Reputation Rankings for August 2023

Celebrities apart from the Top 10 who made it to the rankings list are: Yoo Jae Suk, Mask Girl fame Lee Han Byeol, Go Yoon Jung, (G)I-DLE, Kim Min Jae, Kim Yuna TWICE, Namgoong Min, Oh My Girl, 2PM’s Lee Junho, LE SSERAFIM, Kim Ho Joong, Lim Ji Yeon, NCT, THE BOYZ, Park Seo Joon, Jo In Sung, IU, Young Tak, and Ahn Eun Jin respectively.

