TRIGGER WARNING: contains mention of sexual harassment.

ADOR and KRAFTON have recently issued a statement addressing the inappropriate content featuring NewJeans members on the gaming platform. Concerns over sexual harassment of the characters by the gamers have been a major issue among fans, which is finally being talked about by both companies.

KRAFTON and ADOR release joint statement addressing inappropriate content of NewJeans

NewJeans has recently announced their collaboration with KRAFTON for the popular game PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround. It is being welcomed by fans as the characters of the members will be available in-game for the audience to play. Moreover, fun new skins are also available, further escalating excitement among fans. However, fans have noticed that several players have been spreading inappropriate content to the members.

Every member of the group is under the age of 18, and any form of sexually suggestive remark is considered harassment. Several inappropriate content about the characters has been circulating online, creating distress among fans. The issue is being discussed online to find a solution to the problem.

In response to the unsuitable content spreading online, KRAFTON and ADOR will take corrective measures against wardrobe items and accessories that violate the collaboration's objectives to ensure a safe and healthy gaming environment. A follow-up statement detailing these measures will be issued.

Advertisement

Moreover, all users must adhere to community guidelines, and violations may result in game access restrictions. The companies view this issue seriously and will delete problematic content and restrict involved users. They urged fans to report inappropriate content in order to maintain a positive community.

More about NewJeans

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation. In January 2023, the girl group released their first single album, OMG, which achieved commercial success with accompanying singles Ditto and OMG, the former becoming the longest-running number-one song on the Circle Digital Chart.

Moreover, the group made their comeback on May 24, 2024, with a double single featuring four tracks: the title track How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, and instrumental versions of both songs. Recently, they have also dropped their new single titled Supernatural.