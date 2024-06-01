NewJeans' Danielle garners attention for thanking ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin amid feud with HYBE during Music Bank speech

NewJeans' Danielle garnered attention for mentioning ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin during their Music Bank win speech amid the latter's ongoing feud with HYBE.

NewJeans' Danielle, ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin; Image Courtesy: NewJeans' Instagram, HYBE Labels
NewJeans' Danielle became the center of attention during their recent Music Bank appearance by directly mentioning ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin in her speech and thanking her following their win amidst the latter's press conference regarding the ongoing feud with HYBE. 

NewJeans’ Danielle’s mention of ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin at Music Bank

On May 31, NewJeans' Danielle garnered attention for her mention of ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin during the group's appearance on Music Bank. This moment came amidst Min Hee Jin's press conference for the ongoing feud with HYBE.

During their performance of the new track Too Sweet, NewJeans delivered an outstanding performance, ultimately winning first place, showcasing their immense popularity. Following their win, during the ending speech, member Minji expressed gratitude for the group's comeback after 10 months and thanked their fans for their unwavering support.

However, it was Danielle's direct mention of Min Hee Jin that captured viewers' attention. As the camera focused on the MCs, Danielle's voice rang out, ensuring to acknowledge the ADOR CEO. She said, “Once again, we would like to thank your CEO, whom we love and adore a lot. We love you, CEO!”

This mention coincided with Min Hee Jin's presence in headlines due to her involvement in the ongoing feud with HYBE. Danielle's words, expressing love and appreciation for Min Hee Jin, were met with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. 

More details about NewJeans’ latest activities

NewJeans, ADOR's rising K-pop sensation, is gearing up for an exciting year ahead. With members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, the group has charmed audiences with their irresistible charm and nostalgic musical style. 

They're set to make their debut in the Japanese music scene with their first Japanese-language singles, Supernatural and Right Now, due for release in June. Fans eagerly await their signature energy and dynamic visuals, following captivating music videos for Bubble Gum and How Sweet. NewJeans will kick off their promotional activities in Japan, culminating in a fan meeting event, Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome, at the iconic Tokyo Dome on June 26 and 27. 

With an anticipated album later this year, NewJeans is on the path to global recognition, solidifying their status as one of K-pop's most promising acts.

Credits: KBS WORLD TV, ADOR, HYBE
Latest Articles