NewJeans’ Danielle reacts to ongoing HYBE-ADOR conflict; says she ‘had sleepless nights’

The ongoing HYBE-ADOR conflict has shocked the K-pop industry. ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin, who is primarily involved in this feud said her plan to usurp management rights from HYBE was to protect NewJeans. One of the group’s members has finally reacted to the conflict, indirectly reflecting on her struggles amid the conflict.

NewJeans' Danielle says she had trouble with sleep amid HYBE-ADOR conflict

On May 19, NewJeans’ Danielle went live on Phoning, an application created for seamless interactions between fans and members. Through the communication platform, she hinted at the hardships she grappled with throughout the whole conflict timeline.

The K-pop idol penned that she had trouble with sleep and often asked other members to stay over with her. To relax, she even resorted to warm showers or listening to music.

“But thankfully, I had some good sleep after a long time, yesterday”, Danielle further stated, letting the fans know about her overcoming the situation gradually.

"But thankfully, I had some good sleep after a long time, yesterday", Danielle further stated, letting the fans know about her overcoming the situation gradually.

Though she didn't refer to the HYBE-ADOR feud directly, her words seem to be closely reflecting on the ongoing power struggle between the two agencies and how it affected the members.

Danielle's 'mature' response toward HYBE-ADOR feud wins netizens' hearts

Moreover, after stating the struggles she faced, Danielle also reflected on the positive side saying that she knows it shall pass soon and that everything happens for a reason.

“It’s like how a bad dream concludes or a heavy storm passes away, and you don’t remember it anymore. I know I will just have to overcome it.” Her positive outlook towards the whole matter has won the hearts of netizens and they can’t help but praise her ‘grown’ attitude.

Catch up on NewJeans' petition against Min Hee Jin's dismissal as ADOR's CEO

Meanwhile, the first round of trial between Min Hee Jin and HYBE took place on May 17. The lawsuit stated HYBE’s injunction against Min Hee Jin’s withdrawal as ADOR’s CEO.

Meanwhile, she also requested an injunction for HYBE’s ban on exercising voting rights in the upcoming general shareholders meeting. As the major shareholder of ADOR, she fears, HYBE’s participation is bound to bring her ‘downfall’.

Ahead of the court hearing, NewJeans members, who have unexpectedly been mentioned in the conflict, submitted a collective petition against Min Hee Jin’s dismissal as ADOR’s CEO.

Though the public power battle is yet to be concluded, Min Hee Jin’s fate in ADOR will soon be revealed.

