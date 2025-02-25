NewJeans’ Danielle’s sister Olivia Marsh admits plagiarism in Backseat; plans to share credit

Singer-songwriter Olivia Marsh, the older sister of NewJeans (NJZ) member Danielle, has finally apologized after admitting to copying another artist's work. On February 24, 2025, her agency, Mplify, released a statement addressing the similarities between Olivia's track Backseat and Isaac Dunbar's Onion Boy. As part of the resolution, Isaac Dunbar has been officially credited as a songwriter for Backseat, alongside Olivia Marsh.

Mplify clarified, "We have reached an amicable settlement with Isaac Dunbar. We are currently handling all necessary procedures, including adjusting composition rights and properly crediting the original artist to ensure his rights are protected." The agency also added, "We take this as a lesson to improve our internal review process and ensure similar issues don’t happen again."

The 21-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to point out the similarities between the two tracks. Many listeners also noticed that Backseat shares a similar tempo, chord progression, and background score with the 2019 track Onion Boy. Several fans criticized Olivia Marsh for the similarities. In response to the backlash, Olivia Marsh apologized to her audience and assured them that the matter would be thoroughly scrutinized. "Hello everyone, this is Olivia. I’m very sorry for everything that’s happened and for everyone caught in the middle of this situation. I take full responsibility for not checking more thoroughly before releasing the song,” she wrote. Check out the Backseat track, here:

Isaac Dunbar is an American alternative pop singer-songwriter from Barnstable, Massachusetts. At nine years old, he found inspiration in Lady Gaga and producer Madeon. Born on March 17, 2003, Dunbar has since gained recognition for his unique sound, music visuals, and ability to resonate with his audience. Meanwhile, Olivia Marsh began composing music in 2023 under the name Livy. Later, she collaborated with well-known K-pop artists, including Kep1er for Happy Ending (2023), Loossemble for Sensitive (2023), BoA for Emptiness (2024), and Kiss of Life for R.E.M (2024). These tracks gained massive exposure for the singer. Currently, Olivia Marsh has 208,000 followers on Instagram.