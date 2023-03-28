NewJeans’ debut song Attention becomes their 4th track to surpass 200 million streams on Spotify

NewJeans' 'Attention' has surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify. According to Spotify, the title song 'Attention' of NewJeans' first mini-album 'NewJeans' was played 205,626,82 times as of March 27th.

This is the fourth song with 200 million streaming following 'Hype Boy', 'Ditto', and 'OMG'. NewJeans has put 5 out of 6 songs released so far, including ‘Cookie’, in the ranks of billion-dollar streaming. The combined cumulative number of streams of New Jeans' 6 songs has exceeded 1.1 billion (as of March 20). It has been 13 days since it recorded 1 billion views in the last 7 days. Through this, we can get a glimpse of the global popularity of NewJeans, which is rapidly spreading without any overseas activities. In fact, NewJeans is consistently performing well on the Spotify chart. In the 'Global Weekly Top Song' (as of March 23), 'OMG' ranked 27th and 'Ditto' ranked 64th. The two songs are currently charting for 12 and 14 consecutive weeks.

Thanks to this global popularity, NewJeans will appear in 'Lollapalooza Chicago' in the US and Summer Sonic 2023 in Japan in August. NewJeans is the first K-pop girl group to perform on the stage of 'Lollapalooza’. It is also unusual to be invited to the world's largest music festival in succession within a year of their debut.

New Jeans’ ‘Ditto’ topped the Melon Weekly Chart (2023.03.20 - 2023.03.26) announced on the 27th. 1 for 14 consecutive weeks. 'Ditto' already set a new record on Melon about a month ago. At the time, it was the first time since the launch of the Melon service in November 2004 that even 9 weeks in a row was number one. Following 'Ditto', NewJeans' single album title song 'OMG' and 'Hype Boy' ranked second and third, respectively. It is the 11th week that NewJeans' songs have swept the first to third spots on the Melon weekly chart.

ALSO READ: NewJeans extend their record for longest no.1 as Ditto remains on MelOn’s Weekly Chart for 14th week

Advertisement