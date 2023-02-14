NewJeans’ Ditto beats BLACKPINK’s Ice Cream to become the most streamed girl group song in US Spotify history

NewJeans ’ Ditto gains more streams, beating out BLACKPINK’s many tracks like Ice Cream, Pink Venom, How You Like That and Lisa’s Money, becoming the most streamed girl group song in US Spotify history which is impressive since it happened in such a short time. The group is also at no.6 on most streamed songs by a K-Pop group on Spotify, right under BTS’ Dynamite, Butter, My Universe and Jungkook’s Left and Right.

The music of the girl group NewJeans was found to be the most listened to not only in Korea but also in the US, the world's largest music market. According to music streaming company Spotify on the 13th, it was confirmed that the region that listened to New Jeans' title song 'OMG' and b-side song 'Ditto' the most in the US was the single album.

OMG and Ditto:

As of February 10 (local time), 'OMG' was played a total of 111.28 million times on Spotify, of which 22.71 million were streamed in the United States. This is more than 20% of the total playback records. New Jeans' 'Ditto', which was played a total of 164.89 million times, recorded a market share of about 17% with more than 28.72 million times in the United States. Domestic and overseas music consumption for the girl group New Jeans is on the rise day by day.

NewJeans:

New Jeans' 'OMG' first entered the Spotify Global 'Weekly Top Song' chart at number 95, then moved from number 30 to number 24, number 21, and number 16.We are raising the rankings every week. 'Ditto' also entered the chart at 81st, went through 48th, jumped to 21st and 11th, staying at the top of the chart for 8 consecutive weeks. NewJeans dominated all of the top spots on domestic music charts. NewJeans' "Ditto," "OMG," and "Hype Boy" swept the first to third places in the global K-pop category in January 2023 of the Circle Chart (formerly Gaon Chart) operated by the Korea Music Contents Association.

ALSO READ: Connect’s Go Kyung Pyo and Bloody Heart’s Kang Han Na confirmed as leads for upcoming twisted drama No Secret

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.