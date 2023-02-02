NewJeans’ Ditto has surpassed THIS record against BTS’ Dynamite

“Say it back, oh, say it ditto”, and the girls of NewJeans once again charmed their way into the hearts of the fans and millions of listeners. After making an unbelievably powerful debut with their eponymous mini-album, all four songs of which became hits and especially saw a viral favour for the track ‘Hype Boy’, the quintet decided to make a comeback.

The girls made their first return to the music scene with a song named ‘OMG’ which is also seeing an equally positive response and is landing on multiple music charts. However, before the official release in January, the five-piece dropped a pre-release track named ‘Ditto’. The song came with two highly intriguing music videos classified under ‘Side A’ and ‘Side B’ with actors Choi Hyun Wook and Park Ji Hoo taking on crucial roles. Meanwhile, Kim Joo Heon also made an interesting cameo. The song itself is very catchy and fun-loving with the groovy and Y2K style that NewJeans has carried right from their first release, continuing this time as well.

Ditto’s Perfect All Kills

Perfect All Kill which is also called PAK is when a song ranks number 1 on all major Korean music streaming platforms. In order for a song to achieve a Perfect All Kill, it must top Melon, Genie Music, YouTube Music, FLO, VIBE, and Bugs music charts.

According to this, South Korean titans BTS’ first full English track ‘Dynamite’ which was first released in August 2020, managed to gather a staggering 610 PAKs following its drop. While the song has achieved a lot in the last 2 years and more, NewJeans’ ‘Ditto’ has surpassed this record. The December 2022 song locked in its 611th Perfect All Kill on February 2 at 12:30 PM KST on the iChart and is continuing to hold strong. As of writing this, the song has scored a few more, officially recording 622 PAKs for itself and it seems that the ‘Ditto’ fever is unlikely to die anytime soon. Fans and first-time listeners are celebrating this supremely powerful release by the rookie girl group which is seeing unprecedented growth and fame right after its debut.