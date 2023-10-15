NewJeans: Ditto performance video enters 100 million views club after Hype Boy, OMG and Super Shy

NewJeans, a rookie K-pop group under ADOR, HYBE's subsidiary, has unlocked another YouTube milestone with Ditto's performance video. NewJeans debuted in 2022 by releasing a single called Attention which took the world by storm. Bringing the 1990s-2000s infused style with them and their music, the K-pop group quickly garnered a strong fan following. Ditto is one of the singles from their first single album OMG.

NewJeans' Ditto MV crosses 100 million views

The performance video for Ditto from NewJeans' single album OMG has now exceeded 100 million views on YouTube as of October 15, 12:40 PM KST. Following this new achievement and the music videos for Hype Boy, OMG, and Super Shy, NewJeans now has four videos with 100 million views each. The Ditto performance video was released on December 30 at 7 p.m. KST and took approximately nine months to reach the 100 million views mark on YouTube. The performance video for Hype Boy crossed 100 million views on August 18, 2022, and the OMG performance video crossed the same milestone on January 3, 2023. Super Shy was the fastest music video to reach the 100 million mark and it happened on July 7 in 2023. Meanwhile, ADOR, NewJeans' agency, posted a poster celebrating the new milestone achieved by the K-pop group. See below:

About NewJeans' Ditto

Ditto by NewJeans was released as a single from the group's first single album OMG. It also had another single by the same name. Ditto falls under the Baltimore club, electronic, and dance genre. It was released on December 19, 2022. Ditto's lyrics are interpreted as a confession of a platonic love. NewJeans' Minji participated in writing the lyrics. Ditto topped the Circle Digital Chart for 13 weeks straight creating history. It entered Billboard's Global 200 list at No.8 across eight regions. Ditto was certified Platinum by the Korea Music Content Association and Recording Industry Association of Japan for crossing 100 million streams respectively.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie tops October girl group member brand reputation ranking; NewJeans' Minji and more follow