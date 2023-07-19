NewJeans drops Cool With You music videos starring Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon and Small Tiger Tony Leung; WATCH

NewJeans finally dropped the music videos of their song Cool With You on July 20, 12 am (KST). This NewJeans music video made headlines when ADOR shared that it would feature two global stars. BTS' V and Squid Game fame Jung Ho Yeon were on the speculation list of artists to make an appearance. However, NewJeans surprised fans with global star Tony Leung instead of BTS' V. Cool With You is one of the three title tracks of their upcoming album Get Up.

NewJeans' Cool With You Music Videos

On July 20, at 12 am KST (July 19, 8:30 pm IST) ADOR dropped the music videos of the title track Cool With You by NewJeans. As said by NewJeans' agency, the two videos are exceptionally unique given the style of the K-pop girl group. NewJeans have always impressed the audience with its distinct route of promoting albums and songs. The song Cool With You also stays true to its concept of delivering something new again. Giving off a similar energy that NewJeans gave in Ditto, the girls are seen witnessing Jung Ho Yeon go through an emotional stage in Cool With You. Side B continued with the Side A videos, Tony Leung made a cameo that gave a twist to Jung Ho Yeon's story. Netizens say this was one of the craziest moves made by the group as they featured Jung Ho Yeon and Tony Leung on the same screen.

About Get Up

NewJeans will release their second mini album Get Up on July 21. This album contains six distinct songs which have three title tracks Super Shy, ETA, and Cool With You. Super Shy has been doing wonders on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart which was released on July 7 along with New Jeans. The group surprised fans with the performance of their song ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival), a song that is officially yet to be released.

Meanwhile, fans are induced with excitement given the music videos released and the performance of NewJeans' latest songs. The group will be celebrating its 1st debut anniversary on July 22. NewJeans' second extended play Get Up will be available with the songs Get Up, New Jeans, ASAP, Super Shy, and Cool With You on July 21, 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V sells out 21 lakh rupees necklace in minutes after being announced Cartier's global brand ambassador