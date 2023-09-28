NewJeans drops sneak peek of upcoming League Of Legends Worlds 2023 anthem GODS

NewJeans recently teased a preview of the soon-to-be-released anthem, GODS, fueling earlier speculations about their potential selection to craft the anthem for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. Confirmation came in the form of a tweet from the official League of Legends X account on September 27, 2023. The group has now offered fans a sneak peek, heightening excitement for the upcoming anthem.

NewJeans drops a sneak peek

Prepare yourselves for the upcoming anthem of the League of Legends Worlds titled GODS, which will feature the rising girl group NewJeans. On September 26, Riot Games made it official that NewJeans would be taking the stage to deliver the anthem for the highly anticipated 2023 League of Legends World Championship in Korea. The track, titled GODS, is set to drop on October 4 at 2 PM KST, accompanied by a music video that weaves the captivating tale of the legendary League of Legends player, Deft (Kim Hyuk Kyu).

The NewJeans members shared how teaming up with Riot Games felt like a breath of fresh air compared to their usual musical style. Exploring a new genre and sound wasn't just fun but also a one-of-a-kind experience for them. They can't wait to reveal a song that seamlessly blends the unique vibes of both NewJeans and League of Legends.

Catch a sneak peek of the mesmerizing GODS in the teaser below!

NewJeans and League of Legends

For those unfamiliar with the event's significance, the League of Legends World Championship is a major annual professional esports tournament hosted by Riot Games. Teams from around the globe engage in intense battles within the popular multiplayer arena game, League of Legends. This event draws in an international audience, with millions tuning in to live streams and broadcasts.

NewJeans' involvement in creating the anthem not only promises to enhance the atmosphere during the Finals but also aims to bring more attention to the event, ultimately boosting its popularity. The five-member K-pop girl group first caught the esports community's eye earlier this year when Fnatic's VALORANT player, Boaster, exited VCT LockIn with a memorable performance inspired by NewJeans' distinctive OMG hook-step. It's worth mentioning that other K-pop idols have also made an impact in the Esports world; for example, soloist and rapper Jackson Wang of GOT7 performed at the League of Legends World Championships in North America in 2022.

