NewJeans drops Super Shy music video from comeback album Get Up; Netizens enjoy fun choreography and catchy lyrics

Shortly after announcing their upcoming album Get Up, NewJeans is bombarding the K-pop nation with their pre-release singles. They released a music video for their song Super Shy which is one of the six songs to feature in their comeback album.

NewJeans’ Super Shy MV released

On July 7, at 1 p.m. KST, NewJeans dropped the music video for their pre-release single, Super Shy, which exudes a fun and groovy vibe. Super Shy is a Breakbeat-based track with Jersey Club rhythms. It serves as one of the triple title tracks for NewJeans' upcoming album, titled Get Up.

The Super Shy music video begins with the girls riding bicycles and enjoying themselves until they come across people listening to their music in various locations like parks, roads, buses, and basketball courts. It's entertaining to see them embrace the moment as they sing, ‘I am Super Shy, but wait till I make you mine.’ The video is visually vibrant and relaxed, providing a visual treat. The choreography has an athleisure and Zumba-inspired style. It's also refreshing to see them joined by dancers in different settings, giving a unique vibe compared to their previous videos.

Other Songs from their album Get Up

At 12 a.m. KST on July 7, the girl group debuted the music video for the song New Jeans from their upcoming mini album, Get Up. The song was released in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery's Cartoon Network, celebrating the network's 25th anniversary in 2023. NewJeans announced their highly anticipated comeback with their second EP, Get Up. The album, consisting of six tracks, includes the three lead singles Super Shy, ETA, and Cool With You.

Additionally, it features the prologue track New Jeans, the interlude track Get Up, and the epilogue track ASAP, showcasing NewJeans' diverse musicality and distinctive sound. The EP Get Up will be available in three versions: Bunny Beach Bag version, The POWERPUFF GIRLS X NJ BOX version, and the Weverse Album version.

