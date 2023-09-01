NewJeans drops their first ever OST Beautiful Restriction for upcoming romance drama A Time Called You; Watch

NewJeans released their first-ever OST for a K-drama on September 1, 6 PM (KST). The ADOR girl group gave their amazing voices to a song called Beautiful Restriction for the upcoming romance drama A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon.

NewJeans' OST for A Time Called You

On September 1, Netflix K Content released a special music video of Beautiful Restriction OST part 1 for the upcoming drama A Time Called You. The song is sung by NewJeans who are known for their mesmerizing vocals. The girls have given their voice for this rendition and it perfectly blends with the theme of the drama. This is the first time the group has sung an original soundtrack for a Korean drama. Previously they have released a nostalgic song called Ditto which is completely different from this one, fans are already praising the group for this beautiful track. The song Beautiful Restriction is a remake of a song of the same name sung by Kim Jong Seo. It was originally released in the year 1996, Given the time-slip plotline of the K-drama this OST will give a nostalgic feeling to the show overall. The song was made available for fans and listeners on music streaming platforms by 6 PM (KST) on September 1.

Beautiful Restriction special music video

A Time Called You is about a woman who miraculously slips through time after listening to a music cassette. To find comfort after losing the love of her life, she listens to the tape and it takes her to a young boy who resembles his late boyfriend in 1998. The music video is filled with Behind-the-scenes clips of Jeon Yeo Been, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kang Hoon who are leading the K-drama A Time Called You. All three cast members show their moves during the filming of the drama and fans are already in love with the chemistry of the trio. This special video has raised anticipation among fans and viewers who have been waiting to see Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been as a couple on screen. Meanwhile, Kang Hoon also grabbed attention with his high school boy charisma. The K-drama is set to air on September 8 on Netflix.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: A Time Called You: Jeon Yeo Been travels back to 1998 and meets Ahn Hyo Seop in main poster and trailer