NewJeans is gearing up for their comeback and much-awaited Japanese debut with a brand new song, Supernatural. The group has released the music video teaser for the song, which consists of a unique twist that creates anticipation among fans. With a consistent track record of releasing phenomenal songs ever since their debut, expectations from the group remain high.

Newjeans releases music video teaser for upcoming single Supernatural

On June 15, 2024, the music video teaser for the upcoming song by NewJeans has been released. In the short clip, the artists are seen grooving to the sweet melody of the song in a synchronized dance routine. Unlike previous music videos typically shot outdoors, this video contains elaborate production sets showcasing their new concept. In the last few seconds of the video, the members gain unique superpowers and begin to embrace the unusual side of themselves.

The girl group is scheduled to make their official Japanese debut with another double single on June 21, 2024. It will consist of four tracks: the title track, Supernatural, and the B-side, Right Now, along with instrumental versions of both songs. Their Japanese debut, Right Now, will premiere as a commercial song in both Korea and Japan in May.

Additionally, the group will also be holding its first-ever Japanese fan meeting concert. The event is titled Bunnies Camp and will be held on June 26, 2024, and June 27, 2024. The concert will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. Ticketing and further details about the upcoming show are available on the group’s official Weverse page.

More about the K-pop group NewJeans

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation. In January 2023, the girl group released their first single album, OMG, which achieved commercial success with accompanying singles Ditto and OMG, the former becoming the longest-running number-one song on the Circle Digital Chart.

Moreover, the group made their comeback on May 24, 2024, with a double single featuring four tracks: the title track How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, and instrumental versions of both songs. The music videos for both songs have also been released.

