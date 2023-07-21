NewJeans ETA music video out: Singers take down betrayer in comeback clip for Get Up album; Watch

NewJeans dropped the music video of ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) along with the highly anticipated comeback EP Get Up on July 21 (KST). July is NewJeans' month as the HYBE LABELS' girl took over music charts and fans' hearts with their song releases. Known for their never-seen-before concepts in K-pop and unique catchy music beats, NewJeans kept on surprising fans with songs from Get Up.

NewJeans dropped the music video for ETA

The group got embroiled in controversy for allegedly portraying a terrorist group when a teaser of ETA was released, however, the music video is completely opposite of what netizens believed. NewJeans' ETA gives very similar energy that it did in Hype Boy, the only difference here is Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein go on a mission to take down a friend's boyfriend. The lyrics are something teenagers and young individuals would relate to, given its funky and Baltimore club music NewJeans' ETA is already receiving positive reactions from the listeners.

About Get Up

Get Up is NewJeans' second official mini album which was released just one day before they embark on their first debut anniversary on July 21. The impact NewJeans' music has on the K-pop fandoms is insane as the girls took over the trends with their crazy choreographies, and the hype of Hype Boy and OMG is still alive. Get Up includes three title tracks Super Shy, ETA, Cool With You and three side tracks New Jeans, ASAP, and Get Up. Fans heard ASAP for the first time after the album was released and found it a perfect completion to other songs on the album as it effortlessly matched the energy of the album. The teaser of the music video gave the idea that the girl group will illustrate a fairy-like concept. NewJeans went big with this album as they released music videos of all the songs from the album, except ASAP MV as it is yet to be out. Super Shy is doing wonders on the Billboard charts and Cool With You featured global personalities like Jung Ho Yeon from Squid Game and In The Mood of Love's star Tony Leung.

