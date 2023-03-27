NewJeans extend their record for longest no.1 as Ditto remains on MelOn’s Weekly Chart for 14th week

NewJeans' ‘Ditto’ topped the Melon Weekly Chart (2023.03.20 - 2023.03.26) announced on March 27th.

'Ditto' already set a new record on Melon about a month ago. At the time, it was the first time since the launch of the Melon service in November 2004 that even 9 weeks in a row was number one. Following 'Ditto', NewJeans' single album title song 'OMG' and debut song 'Hype Boy' ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively. It is the 11th week that NewJeans' songs have swept the first to third spots on the Melon weekly chart.

Ditto, OMG, Hype Boy and more:

'Ditto' topped not only Melon, but also Genie and Bugs' weekly charts. On Genie's weekly chart, 'Hype Boy' ranked 3rd and 'OMG' ranked 5th. On the Bugs weekly chart, 'Hype Boy' ranked 3rd and 'OMG' ranked 4th. The US Billboard chart performance of three songs 'OMG', 'Ditto', and 'Hype Boy' also shines. New Jeans' 'OMG' and 'Ditto' stayed on the Billboard 'Hot 100' for 6 weeks and 5 weeks, respectively, proving that they are not 'shiningly popular'. The highest ranking of 'OMG' on the chart was 74th, and 'Ditto' was 82nd (as of February 18th). In addition, 'Hype Boy', released in August of last year, was listed on the US Billboard's 'Global 200' for 32 consecutive weeks, breaking a new record for the longest period of a K-pop female artist song every week.

As a result of the vote, NewJeans took first place in the K-POP GIRL BRAND category. It was followed by IVE, Secret Number, LE SSERAFIM, IU, Purple Kiss, VIVIZ, (G)I-DLE, BLACKPINK and Kim Sejeong. 'NewJeans 2023 SEASON'S GREETINGS' will be released on April 14th. The content was also announced on the Weverse community and the fan communication application 'Phoning' on the same day. This decision was made following a rush of requests for additional releases amidst the support of the fandom BUNNIES. In fact, NewJeans' season greetings were sold out as soon as they were released in December of last year, causing shortages.

