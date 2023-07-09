NewJeans, (G)-IDLE, BLACKPINK top K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings for July, Full list inside

Brand Reputation Rankings for the month of July have revealed that NewJeans, (G)-IDLE, and BLACKPINK ranked in the Top 3, TWICE, LE SSERAFIM, and more made it to the list. Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute conducted research using a big data analysis from June 9, 2023 -July 9 2023 to find out the K-pop girl groups' Brand Reputation Rankings. The factors taken into consideration were the participation index, communication index, community index, media index, consumer index, etc.

Top 5 Brand Reputation Rankings (July)

NewJeans ranked at No. 1 given their promotions for the upcoming album Get Up with three different title tracks and multiple music videos. With a brand index value of 5,704,051, NewJeans rose 27.8% in June. On rank No. 2, we see Cube Entertainment's (G)-IDLE with 4,347,392 brand reputation index value which dropped by 3.53% compared to last month's ranking. (G)-IDLE is currently on their I am FREE-TY World Tour and will be performing in Bangkok on July 15. BLACKPINK ranked No. 3 with a brand reputation index value of 4,150,384, the group slipped from last month's rank of No. 1 by 36.47%. BLACKPINK will be back on their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR on July 15. SM ENTERTAINMENT's girl group aespa took the fourth spot with a brand reputation index value of 3,531,314, compared to last month the group fell by 18.71%. Starship girl group IVE last performed in Bangkok for the Prom Queens First Fan Concert Asia Tour, the group ranked on No. 5 on the Brand Reputation Rankings for July 2023.

Top 30 on Brand Reputation Rankings list

Apart from NewJeans, (G)-IDLE, BLACKPINK, aespa, and IVE there are 25 other K-pop girl groups who made it to the list of Brand Reputation Rankings for July 2023. According to their participation index, communication index, community index, media index, and consumer index remaining K-pop girl groups on the list are as follows: LE SSERAFIM, TWICE, Oh My Girl, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, Mamamoo, NMIXX, H1-Key, fromis_9, WJSN, StayC, Billlie, Dreamcatcher, Apink, Cherry Bullet, LOONA, Woo!Ah!, ITZY, Weki Meki, Purple Kiss, Girl's Day, Kep1er, Pink Fantasy, Laboum, and April respectively.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: April Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings: BLACKPINK and NewJeans top the list