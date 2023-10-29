NewJeans' Get Up becomes first K-pop girl group album to be on Billboard 200 at No.84 for 13th week

NewJeans is going strong on the Billboard charts once again. The K-pop group is making history with their second mini-album titled Get Up. The album was released in July 2023 and even after seven months, the mini-album is still ranking in the top 100 of Billboard 200 charts. Get Up consists of six tracks namely, New Jeans, Super Shy, ETA, Cool with You, Get Up, and ASAP.

NewJeans sets new record with Get Up on Billboard 200 chart

In August, NewJeans debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No.1 making the record for the fastest female K-pop artist. Even three months after its release, Get Up has been going strong in the top 100 list of Billboard 200. It remained at the No.84 position for the 13th consecutive week.

This new feat makes NewJeans' Get Up set the record for being the first K-pop girl group album who spend 13 weeks consecutively on the Top 100 list of the Billboard 200 chart. Get Up was also placed at No.2 on Billboard's World Albums chart, at No.17 on the Top Current Album Sales chart along with being at No.20 on the Top Album Sales chart.

If we look at Billboard's Global Excl. On The US chart, Super Shy was at No.44, ETA was at No.89, GODS at No.116, Ditto at No.166, and OMG at No.164. On the Global 200 chart, Super Shy was at No.70, GODS at No.173, and ETA at No.146.

NewJeans' recent activities

NewJeans recently secured the finalist position in the following categories at the Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Global Billboard (Excl U.S.) Artist, Top Global K-pop Artist, Top K-pop Album, Top Global K-pop Song. The K-pop group also secured wins at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Japan. NewJeans will be releasing its Yearbook 2022-2023 on November 10 at 1 PM KST.

