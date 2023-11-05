NewJeans' Get Up charts in Top 100 of Billboard 200 for 14 weeks; becomes first K-Pop girl group to do so

NewJeans, a five-member rookie girl group from ADOR, a label under HYBE is creating new records with their album Get Up. The K-pop group is celebrating an undefeated streak with the album's success on the Billboard 200 chart for many consecutive weeks. Get Up was released in July 2023 and it is NewJeans' second extended play (EP with Super Shy as one of the title tracks.

NewJeans Get Up spent 14 weeks on the Billboard 200 Chart

Get Up has recorded a new feat with its long-standing appearance on the Billboard 200 Charts' Top 100 list. In its 14th week, Get Up was at No.98 and became the first album by a K-pop girl group to do so. NewJeans surpassed BLACKPINK's BORN PINK album to become the second longest-charting K-pop girl group album in the history of Billboard 200.

The first place in this new record is still owned by BLACKPINK's THE ALBUM which charted for a total of 26 weeks in the top 100 of Billboard 200. Previously in August, NewJeans became the fastest female K-pop act to make Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart debut with Get Up at No.1. After many months, the album has stayed consistently in the top 100 for weeks.

Get Up spent 14 weeks on the Billboard's World Albums chart for the 14th week. It also entered the Top Current Album Sales chart at No.12. Lastly, NewJeans was able to place Get Up at No.17 on the Top Album Sales chart with their success.

NewJeans' latest activities

NewJeans has now spent its 18th week on Billboard's Artist 100 list by being at No.92. The rookie K-pop group tied the record with ATTRAKT's rookie K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY.

NewJeans recently sang the OST called Beautiful Restriction for a new Korean drama called A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been. The song is a remake of Kim Jong Seo's 2007 hit song.

ADOR's K-pop group also collaborated with League of Legends developer Riot Games to release a new song called GODS. It is the official anthem for the League of Legends World Championship in 2023 (Worlds 2023). They will also perform the song live on the Worlds 2023 finale.

