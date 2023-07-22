NewJeans' Get Up tops Apple Music and iTunes charts; Surpasses sale of 1.1 million copies on first day

NewJeans’ Get Up album, accompanied by the captivating music video for their second title track, ETA has quickly climbed the charts and achieved remarkable success worldwide. Furthermore, it has also sold over 1.1 million copies making them the achiever of second highest first-day sales in the history of any girl group.

Get Up dominates Apple Music and iTunes charts

On July 21 at 1 p.m. KST, NewJeans made their triumphant comeback with the release of Get Up. Almost instantly, the mini album soared to the top of both Apple Music and iTunes charts in numerous countries, solidifying their popularity and international appeal. Within a mere 24 hours after its release, Get Up achieved impressive milestones on various charts. By 10 a.m. KST on July 22, the album secured the number one spot on Apple Music Top Albums charts in at least 17 regions and iTunes Top Albums charts in at least nine regions, showcasing its widespread popularity.

Over 1.1 million album copies sold

However, the accolades didn't stop there. NewJeans shattered records on the Hanteo Chart with their exceptional first-day sales of Get Up. An astounding 1,194,623 copies were sold, surpassing not only their previous first-day sales record of 481,425 but also their first-week sales record of 701,241, both of which were set by their single album OMG earlier in the year. This remarkable achievement now places Get Up in the history books as the second-highest first-day sales of any girl group album on Hanteo, trailing only behind aespa's MY WORLD.

This feat is even more noteworthy as only four girl group albums have ever managed to sell over 1 million copies on their first day of sales. Alongside NewJeans' Get Up and aespa's MY WORLD, this exclusive club includes LE SSERAFIM's UNFORGIVEN and BLACKPINK's BORN PINK. NewJeans has undoubtedly secured their place among the elite in this remarkable achievement.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans turns ONE in K-pop; 5 reasons why they are sensational and breath of fresh air