NewJeans' Get Up tops Billboard's World Albums Chart; NCT's Golden Age, Stray Kids' 5-STAR and more follows

Billboard released their World Albums Chart for the week ending on October 14 with many K-pop groups making it to the chart's list. From NewJeans' Get Up, LE SSERAFIM's UNFORGIVEN to NCT's full group album Golden Age and BTS' Proof and more, many albums were included in the Billboard chart. BTS members J-hope's album Jack In The Box and Jimin's FACE were also included in the World Albums chart list.

NewJeans, NCT, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ONEUS' albums in the chart

Get Up by NewJeans topped the Billboard World Albums Chart at No.1 for the tenth week in a row, not being consecutive. With this new position, NewJeans became the first K-pop girl group in history to do so. Additionally, Get Up also spent its consecutive eleventh week at No. 64 on the Billboard 200 chart whereas their debut EP New Jeans was at No.13 on the chart. NCT's full-group album Golden Age saw the Billboard World Album Chart debut at No.2. This comes over a month after its initial release in Korea and on digital platforms. The physical version of Golden Age was released on September 29 in the US. Golden Age also made its Billboard 200 debut, this week. Stray Kids' album 5-STAR debuted at No.6 for its eighteenth consecutive week. 5-STAR has seen global success since its release whereas SEVENTEEN's album ALWAYS YOURS which is the K-pop group's first Japanese best-of compilation album saw its No.4 debut on the chart. ONEUS's latest release, La Dolce Vita, debuted at No.7 on the World Albums Chart.

FIFTY FIFTY, BTS, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, BTS' J-Hope, Jimin and more

BTS' Proof, the K-pop group's first anthology album spent its 69th week at No.9 on the Billboard World Albums Chart whereas The Beginning by FIFTY FIFTY, in its second week, was at No.8. The most recent album of NCT DREAM, ISTJ, debuted at No.10 for the seventh week in a row. BTS member J-Hope's album Jack In The Box was at No.11 and Jimin's album FACE was at No.14 in its 28th week. ENHYPEN's DARK BLOOD was at No.12 along with LE SSERAFIM's UNFORGIVEN which placed at No.15 in its 23rd week.

