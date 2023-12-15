NewJeans, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM and more; VOTE for K-pop girl group of 2023

NewJeans, BABYMONSTER, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM and many more girl groups debuted and made a comeback. These artists left their impact with their catchy songs an powerful performances. Pick your favourite K-pop girl group of 2023.

Best K-pop girl group of 2023

NewJeans

NewJeans achieved a significant feat at the Mnet Asia Music Awards as the rookie group took home two grand prizes, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Additionally, they also became the first girl group in 12 years to win the Artist of the Year. NewJeans also marked their first US award show performance on November 19. The group performed at the Billboard Music Awards 2023.

(G)I-DLE

In October, (G)-IDLE made a comeback with their first all-English album HEAT with the title track I WANT THAT. This release was a success for the group as the album entered Billboard 200. Thy released several hits like Queenkard and more.

aespa

On November 10, aespa made a fierce comeback with Drama for their latest album MY WORLD. The comeback was quick to grab the fans' attention for its amazing visuals and spooky feel.

IVE

IVE made a comeback on October 13 with their album I'VE MINE along with the music video for the title track Baddie. With this album, the girl group also managed to set a new sales record for themselves.

LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM debuted in May 2022 with their first EP Fearless. The album sold multiple copies during its pre-release and sold a whopping 175,000 copies on its release day. Previously Kin Ga Ram was the sixth member of the but later departed and the group currently has five members. In October 2022, they released their second EP Antifragile followed by their Japanese debut with the Japanese version of their single Fearless January 2023. On October 27, they unveiled the track Perfect Night for Overwatch 2 along with the music video.

BABYMONSTER

On December 15, BABYMONSTER's debut track BATTER UP became the fastest music video by K-pop group to reach 100 million views in 2023 on YouTube. BABYMONSTER came into being through the survival show Last Evaluation. There has been a lot of hype surrounding the group as this is YG Entertainment's first girl group in many years. In 2016 BLACKPINK had made their debut with BOOMBAYAH.

