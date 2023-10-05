NewJeans' GODS for League of Legends enters Global Spotify chart at No 41 with 1.97 million streams

NewJeans unveiled the new GODS anthem as part of the upcoming 2023 League of Legends World Championship. The League of Legends championship will be held from October 10 to November 19 in different venues across Seoul and Busan. GODS by NewJeans has now made its debut on the Global Spotify Chart in just a day of its release. GODS features an animated music video for the anthem track.

GODS by NewJeans debut on Global Spotify Chart

GODS by NewJeans enters the Global Spotify Chart at No.41. The League of Legends anthem accumulated 1,970,179 streams, leading to its entry into the Spotify Charts globally. GODS also made its way to Spotify Daily Charts in 30 different regions from South Korea, Singapore, Chile, and more. GODS debuted at No.4 in South Korea where the 2023 League of Legends World Championship will be held from October 10 to November 19. Other than the Global Spotify Chart, GODS also charted on various domestic music charts in South Korea like MelOn, Genie, and more. This is the perfect crossover for someone who loves K-pop and the League of Legends.

NewJeans sang the new anthem for League of Legends

After much anticipation, NewJeans dropped the anthem titled GODS featuring an animated music video for the same. The official music video reflects the efforts and victories secured by the players who strive to compete in the League of Legends World Championship. The animated music video depicted the story of Deft who is a famous League of Legends player. The animated music video also takes a trip down memory lane by reflecting on last year's championship finale between T1 and DRX along with famous player Faker. In the first 24 hours of debut, the official music video garnered 7.4 million views and 481K likes on YouTube.

