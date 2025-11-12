NewJeans’ Haerin and Hyein return to ADOR: ‘Will comply with exclusive contract’

Amid the ongoing dispute between NewJeans members and their agency, ADOR, and its parent label, HYBE, Haerin and Hyein have decided to return to their K-pop idol careers with the company. On November 12, ADOR shared a statement on the girl group’s social media confirming their intentions to continue as a part of their talent. They have asked to refrain from unfounded rumors and give the utmost support to the two.

Haerin and Hyein return to ADOR and thereby NewJeans

ADOR’s statement shared on Wednesday read as follows, “We at ADOR would like to inform you. NewJeans members Hyein and Haerin have expressed their intention to continue their activities with ADOR.

After careful consultation with their families and thorough discussions with ADOR,

the two members have made the decision to respect the court's ruling and comply with the exclusive contract. ADOR will do its utmost to ensure that Hyein and Haerin can continue their entertainment activities smoothly. We kindly ask for the warm support of our fans and respectfully request that you refrain from any unfounded speculation regarding the members. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Minji, Hanni, and Danielle have yet to comment on their fellow members’ decision to join hands with their management after over a year of dispute. Recently, the five lost their case against ADOR in relation to the validity of their exclusive contracts. Earlier, the group argued for the removal of Min Hee Jin as the CEO of their management company and wished for her reinstatement.

The label has denied the same and has appointed Lee Do Kyung as its new CEO. They have also refused mismanagement allegations and provided financial statements as proof. It is not known how NewJeans will proceed with the absence of three out of its five members. Fans have had mixed reactions to the announcement of Haerin and Hyein’s return.

ALSO READ: Critic calls NewJeans' one-year hiatus 'fatal' amid losing contracts to Stray Kids, aespa and more