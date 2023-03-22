NewJeans’ Hanni becomes best friends with Halle Bailey and Julia Garner in new selfies from Gucci event

NewJeans member Hanni is only 18 years old and less than a year into her debut but the Vietnamese-Australian singer is making waves all around the world. She has become the brand ambassador for Gucci and the global ambassador for Armani Beauty. Having such known and luxury names backing her talents, she has become a global star. As one of the faces of Gucci, Hanni attended the 2023 Milan Fashion Week on the fourth day, February 24 and received a lot of positive responses. It was her first official event after first being revealed as an ambassador in October 2022.

Hanni making friends at fashion week

After sitting front row alongside some very popular names from Hollywood, the pictures from the event were shared on NewJeans’ official social media account. In the photos she was spotted with Halle Bailey and Julia Garner, looking stunning as always. Now, Hanni has shared more behind-the-scenes photos from her visit.

Alongside Julia Garner, the two were smiling at the camera waving at the fans. Hanni can be heard saying, “Yeorobeun (everyone) guess who I’m with? Hi! So we’re here today at a special Gucci campaign shoot and I hope you all look forward to it soon. Bye!” The two went ahead and sent over flying kisses, raising anticipation for the campaign they mentioned in the video.

About NewJeans

Formed by HYBE, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein came together under the concept created by former SM Entertainment Creative Director and current ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. Taking on an entirely new route to success, the group dropped their debut single ‘Attention’ on July 22, 2022. This was followed by the release of their debut eponymous mini-album on August 1, 2022. Soon after, the girls became a sensational hit thanks to the ever rising popularity of their tracks, especially ‘Hype Boy’ which has become viral domestically and internationally. The members of the group have since taken on ambassadorships for multiple brands including Hyein for Louis Vuitton, Danielle for Burberry and YSL Beauty, and Minji for Chanel Korea. The girls have become the new faces of Levi’s as well as the Seoul Fashion Week ambassadors. Sky is the limit for NewJeans!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TXT to headline Lollapalooza 2023; NewJeans becomes first K-Pop girl group to perform in the event