NewJeans’ Hanni lands on Ariana Grande’s Instagram in unexpected crossover; astounds fans

NewJeans recently made a comeback with their EP How Sweet but the party is not over yet as Hanni has made a special appearance on one of the biggest pop stars, Ariana Grande’s Instagram.

Ariana Grande reposted Hanni’s dance cover of the track the boy is mine on TikTok on her Instagram story and shocked fans in a pleasant way as they celebrated the NewJeans member getting her fan-girl moment.

Hanni of NewJeans astounded fans by landing on one of the biggest pop icons Ariana Grande’s Instagram story. It was an unexpected crossover between K-pop idol and American pop star.

On May 29, 2024, Ariana Grande shared Hanni’s dance cover of her recent hit track the boy is mine and added a heart to her story.

The dance cover was posted by Hanni first in March on TikTok where she was showing off her idol-dance skills to the popular track of Ariana Grande's new album, the boy is mine. It has been almost two months since then and that's why when Ariana Grande reposted Hanni's cover fans were shocked. It was a big achievement given Ariana Grande's overwhelming influence.

Fans knowing that Hanni has been an old follower of Ariana Grande were obviously happy for it and reacted thusly. They also noted that Hanni’s influence was unsurprisingly crossing borders.

Look at some of the fans’ reactions to Ariana Grande sharing Hanni on her Instagram story:

Meanwhile, Hanni saw that Ariana Grande reposted her dance cover and was elated to see it and reposted it on NewJeans’ official Instagram account too. Later during the listening party, Hanni showed her fan-girl feeling and did not hide her excitement over the interaction with Ariana Grande.

A while ago, Hanni’s cover of GRAMMY winner Tyla’s Truth or Dare was also reposted by the singer.

More about NewJeans

NewJeans recently made a highly awaited comeback on May 24, 2024, with their EP How Sweet released alongside a summery fresh video of the title song of the same name. The album features two songs How Sweet and Bubblegum along with their instrumental versions.

