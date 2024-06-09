NewJeans' How Sweet surpasses 1 million sales; becomes group's 4th consecutive album to achieve feat

NewJeans reached a new milestone with their latest release How Sweet. The album surpassed 1 million sales and became their fourth consecutive to do so. The group is known for their fresh and youthful music which is catchy. NewJeans' choreographies and music are trendsetting and often go viral on the internet as fans and celebrities take up new challenges. Here is a look at their latest achievement.

NewJeans' How Sweet surpasses 1 million sales

NewJeans' latest release How Sweet was released on May 24. Despite the ongoing feud between ADOR's Min Hee Jin and HYBE, the conglomerate decided to go ahead with the release which did not stop NewJeans' album from receiving the fans' love.

The album surpassed 1 million sales on Circle Chart’s May Album Chart as announced by ADOR on June 8. How Sweet became NewJeans' fourth consecutive album to achieve this sales number. Their previous albums NewJeans, Get Up and OMG have also marked this feat.

More about NewJeans

The five-membered group includes members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They made their debut in July 2022 with its hit Attention. Since then, they have released multiple hits like Hype Boy and Super Shy which went viral on the internet and amongst the public.

NewJeans achieved a significant feat at the Mnet Asia Music Awards as the rookie group took home two grand prizes, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year in 2023. Additionally, they also became the first girl group in 12 years to win the Artist of the Year.

In June, the group will hold a fan meeting at the Tokyo Dome in Japan and officially debut in Japan.

In recent times, the group has been embroiled in controversy as the feud between ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE continues. Despite the ongoing circumstances, NewJeans has been going strong and achieving new heights with their music.

