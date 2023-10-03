NewJeans' Hyein, Stray Kids' Felix and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon dazzle at Louis Vuitton show for PFW 2023

Stray Kids' Felix, NewJeans' Hyein, and Girls' Generation soloist Taeyeon stood out while representing South Korea at Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week, captivating onlookers with their distinctive sense of style.

Felix, Hyein, and Taeyeon at Paris Fashion Week

Amid the much-anticipated Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week, all eyes were on three distinguished South Korean celebrity brand ambassadors who represented their country, South Korea. Stray Kids' Felix, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, and NewJeans' Hyein made a notable statement at the prestigious event. Having been recently spotted departing South Korea for Paris, their journey had already stirred excitement.

Felix, Stray Kids' versatile rapper and singer, held the distinguished title of Louis Vuitton's house ambassador. His entrance at the Spring/Summer show was nothing short of stylish. Adorned in monochrome, Felix sported a cropped blazer, a sleek crew-neck tee, and leather pants, and completed the ensemble with chunky Chelsea boots. His distinctive look was complemented by rings, earrings, dewy freckled glam, a glossy nude lip shade, and lightly tousled silver-blonde locks.

Meanwhile, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon opted for a chic and approachable aesthetic for the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer show in Paris. Dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton, Taeyeon donned a pastel yellow relaxed-fit cardigan, a frilled black mini skirt, knee-high heeled boots, and accessorized with an LV monogram handbag and striking gold jewels. The see-through tulle overlay on the plunging neckline added an extra layer of elegance to her ensemble.

NewJeans' Hyein made a fashion statement with her simple yet sophisticated attire. Wearing a white embroidered cardigan and white pants, she elevated her look with a mini Louis Vuitton purse, showcasing a perfect blend of simplicity and chic style.

The trio's departure and red-carpet appearances had already generated significant buzz, delivering an exciting showcase of South Korean talent and fashion sensibility at the iconic Paris Fashion Week.

NewJeans recent activities

NewJeans recently teased a preview of their upcoming anthem, GODS, further fueling speculations about their potential selection to craft the anthem for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. The official confirmation came through a tweet from the League of Legends X account on September 27, 2023. The group has heightened excitement for the upcoming anthem by offering fans a sneak peek.

Members of NewJeans expressed their excitement about collaborating with Riot Games, describing it as a breath of fresh air compared to their usual musical style. Exploring a new genre and sound has not only been enjoyable but also a one-of-a-kind experience for them. Fans can anticipate a song that seamlessly blends the unique vibes of both NewJeans and League of Legends on October 4th at 2 PM KST.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Bang Chan Day: Top 5 songs Stray Kids' leader aced as 3RACHA unit member