NewJeans’ Hyein to resume work after injury hiatus with upcoming Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome

ADOR has provided an update on the health of Hyein from NewJeans. Earlier in April, ADOR announced that Hyein would be taking a temporary hiatus from activities due to a microfracture she sustained during practice.

NewJeans Hyein to partially participate in Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome

ADOR confirmed on June 20 KST that NewJeans member Hyein will be partially resuming her activities after recovering from a foot fracture.

In their official English statement, Hyein’s agency ADOR wrote:

“Hello, this is ADOR.

We would like to update you on Hyein’s health and her upcoming schedule.

Ever since a microfracture was discovered on the top of her foot in April, Hyein has been focusing on treatment and recovery.

A recent examination confirmed that the fracture is healing well, and it has been recommended that she gradually increase her foot movement over the next month.

Based on the medical team’s advice and after thorough discussions with the other members, Hyein is scheduled to participate in “Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome” on June 26 and 27. However, as she needs a sufficient rehabilitation period, ADOR is currently adjusting Hyein’s level of participation to avoid straining her injury during her interactions with fans. Consequently, she will be taking part in the performances to a limited extent. We appreciate your understanding on this matter.

We also ask for your understanding that she will not be active or participating in the official Supernatural promotions in Japan, including music shows and other performances, for the same reasons. However, depending on Hyein’s condition and the medical team’s advice, she plans to engage as much as possible in activities other than music shows and performances. We are committed to ensuring that NewJeans can perform as a full group in upcoming music shows in South Korea.

We express our sincere gratitude for your concerns about Hyein’s health.

She will return to official activities once she receives medical clearance that she has fully recovered. We ask for your continued support.

Thank you.”

More about NewJeans

NewJeans continues to dominate global music charts with their latest song How Sweet. The track has maintained a top spot on the Billboard Global Songs Chart for three consecutive weeks. According to Billboard's announcement on June 19 KST, NewJeans' title track from their double single How Sweet secured the 21st position on the Global (excluding the U.S.) chart and the 28th position on the Global 200 chart.

NewJeans is a South Korean girl group formed by ADOR, consisting of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The group is recognized for its girl-next-door image and musical style inspired by the sounds of the 1990s and 2000s.

