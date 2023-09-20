NewJeans' Hyein treats fans with a cover of BTS’ V’s Slow Dancing; shares experience listening to song

NewJeans Hyein has treated fans to a cover of Slow Dancing, the lead track from BTS member V's album Layover. The singer, known for her track Hype Boy, also shared her thoughts and emotions upon hearing the song for the first time. This cover was released on September 20 KST on the official YouTube channel of the girl group.

NewJeans Hyein covers Slow Dancing

NewJeans Hyein shared her thoughts and feelings before performing the cover of BTS' V's song, Slow Dancing. She began the video by expressing her honor in covering V's song and highlighted the unique dreamy and pleasant atmosphere of the track. During her practice sessions, she mentioned experiencing happiness and enjoying a good time while listening to the song.

However, as she delved into the process of practicing and recording the cover, she confessed that despite the song's comfortable vibe, it proved to be more challenging than she initially anticipated. “Actually, when I first listened to it, it was a song that felt very comfortable, very chill, and very free, but when I actually tried to sing it, it was very difficult because there were a lot of beats like Laid Back.” NewJeans member shared that during the recording process, there were various melodies to explore, and she experimented by singing them all to capture the essence of the song through her voice.

She also delved into her emotional connection with the song, highlighting a particular line in the second verse that struck her as incredibly poignant and sad. “And in the second verse of the lyrics, there was a lyric that made me personally sad. I don’t know if I understood it well but it said ‘Step on me and I’ll lift you up Find someone new again(Got it on, did you?)’ I thought this lyric was sad.” As NewJeans Hyein listened to the lyric and the overall song, she sensed a lot of emotions embedded within it. She made a heartfelt promise to deliver the song in a manner that would emphasize the emotions conveyed in that particular part and throughout the song. With this commitment in mind, she began her cover and encouraged viewers to have a fun time enjoying the heartfelt cover she had prepared for them.

Watch Hyein’s cover of Slow Dancing here-

NewJeans recent activities

On September 16, BIGHIT MUSIC delighted fans by releasing the dance challenge for Slow Dancing, featuring BTS' V and NewJeans. The video showcased not only their exceptional dance skills but also their endearing interactions. V and the NewJeans members displayed remarkable dance moves, particularly during the instrumental part of the song, and it was evident that they thoroughly enjoyed themselves. NewJeans members have done multiple dance challenges with BTS members previously as well. Fans are happy to see both groups so supportive of each other.

