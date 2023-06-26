NewJeans introduces pre-release track ETA from upcoming mini album Get Up in new teaser; WATCH

NewJeans has begun preparing for a full-fledged comeback by releasing a music video teaser for ETA, one of the album's title songs. A car speeds down a dark road in a teaser video that was uploaded to the HYBE Labels YouTube channel at midnight on June 26. In addition, the listener is given a new feeling by the fast beat and punk vibe, which add to the sense of speed. Even though it only lasts about 15 seconds, it raises the highest possible expectations for music fans all over the world by evoking the excitement and dreamlike feelings that are exclusive to NewJeans.

Get Up:

According to the agency, ETA is an impressive song that combines NewJeans' distinctive sensibility with unique lyrics that resonate with teenagers and melodic rap to give the impression that the group is conversing with the listeners like a friend. There are a total of six songs on NewJeans' second mini album, Get Up, which will be released on July 21. Recordings were made for the triple title songs Super Shy, ETA, Cool With You, New Jeans, Get Up and ASAP. On July 7, Super Shy and New Jeans will be released. The new album's six music videos were announced. In addition, a variety of attractions, including unexpected guest appearances and one-of-a-kind collaborations with global brands, are anticipated to captivate music fans worldwide.

NewJeans’ activities:

The LA Times included BTS' SUGA, LE SSERAFIM, and NewJeans among the three HYBE Labels artists on its Best Song List for the first half of 2023. One of the best songs of the first half of 2023 was NewJeans' first single album's title track, OMG, which hailed them as one of the best girl groups since BLACKPINK. Because of its addictive chorus and choreography, OMG has attracted a lot of attention to NewJeans from non-K-pop fans as well. The group became popular after their debut with songs like Attention, Hype Boy, Cookie and Hurt as they presented the Gen-Z style of music in the best way, causing them to become one of the most popular 4th Gen K-pop groups from their debut itself!

ALSO READ: ATEEZ records career best with WORLD EP.2:OUTLAW on Billboard 200; Grabs first Top 2 release in United States

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat