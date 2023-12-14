NewJeans is set to perform at New Year's Rockin Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest

NewJeans is all set to perform at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The five-membered group includes members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They made their debut in July 2022 with its hit Attention. Since then, they have released multiple hits like Hype Boy and Super Shy which went viral on the internet and amongst the public.

NewJeans to perform at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

On December 14 it was announced that NewJeans would be spreading their magic on stage at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The event is scheduled to take place on December 31 at 8 pm ET which is January 1, 1:30 am IST. Their performance would be broadcasted on American TV network ABC. NewJeans would be performing in South Korea which would be aired on the show. This will be the first time a K-pop group will be performing at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

NewJeans achieved a significant feat at the Mnet Asia Music Awards as the rookie group took home two grand prizes, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Additionally, they also became the first girl group in 12 years to win the Artist of the Year.

Advertisement

The group topped the K-pop Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings in for the month of November, marking their fifth consecutive month taking the first place. From October 12 to November 12, their brand reputation index was 4,731,348. Their positivity-negativity analysis score showed 87.07 percent positive reactions.

NewJeans also marked their first US award show performance on November 19. The group performed at the Billboard Music Awards 2023. They were also nominated for various categories which are Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top K-Pop Album, and Top Global K-Pop Song. The group took home the award for Top Global K-Pop Artist. They became the first K-pop girl group to maintain a 14-week streak on Billboard 200 with their album Get Up which was released in July this year.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat