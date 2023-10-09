NewJeans, IVE and BLACKPINK top October girl group brand reputation rankings; full list inside

Minji (Image credits- ADOR), Yujin (Image credits- Starship Entertainment), Jisoo (Image credits- YG Entertainment)
Key Highlight

The latest girl group brand reputation rankings for October have been unveiled by the Korean Business Research Institute. These rankings are based on a thorough analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes for different girl groups. The data used for this assessment was collected from September 9 to October 9.

Top 5 in October  girl group brand reputation rankings

For the fourth consecutive month, NewJeans has secured the top spot in the brand reputation rankings for October, boasting a notable brand reputation index of 5,661,944. In the keyword analysis, phrases like Billboard, GODS, and League of Legends Worlds emerged as high-ranking, while related terms such as selected, record, and release stood out prominently. Impressively, the positivity-negativity analysis reflected an 89.82 percent score for positive reactions.

In the preceding September brand reputation rankings, NewJeans maintained its leading position too with a brand reputation index of 7,674,756. The keyword analysis for that month highlighted phrases like Super Shy, OST, and Billboard, and the related terms included refreshing, charming, and cute. Once again, the positivity-negativity analysis demonstrated a robust score of 89.82 percent for positive reactions.

Moving up to second place, IVE achieved a brand reputation index of 4,207,863 for October, a significant increase from September's index of 3,421,212. This marks a notable 22.99 percent improvement in their score from the previous month. In September, the group held the fourth spot, indicating a 6.23 percent rise in their score since August.

In the latest rankings for October, BLACKPINK secured the third position with a brand reputation index of 3,674,425, slightly down from September's index of 4,206,378. Despite this, they had held the second spot in September, reflecting a 6.39 percent increase in their score since August.

TWICE claimed the fourth spot in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 2,832,432, while LE SSERAFIM secured the fifth position with an index of 2,687,158.

The top 30 for October

  1. NewJeans
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. NMIXX
  4. IVE
  5. LE SSERAFIM
  6. TWICE
  7. OH MY GIRL
  8. (G)I-DLE
  9. aespa
  10. H1-KEY
  11. STAYC
  12. ITZY
  13. Girls’ Generation
  14. Red Velvet
  15. MAMAMOO
  16. Apink
  17. WJSN
  18. fromis_9
  19. Girl’s Day
  20. APRIL
  21. Dreamcatcher
  22. woo!ah!
  23. Ladies’ Code
  24. tripleS
  25. cignature
  26. LOONA
  27. Kep1er
  28. CLASS:y
  29. LABOUM
  30. EVERGLOW

Credits: Korean Business Research Institute

