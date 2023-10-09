NewJeans, IVE and BLACKPINK top October girl group brand reputation rankings; full list inside

The latest girl group brand reputation rankings for October have been unveiled by the Korean Business Research Institute. These rankings are based on a thorough analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes for different girl groups. The data used for this assessment was collected from September 9 to October 9.

Top 5 in October girl group brand reputation rankings

For the fourth consecutive month, NewJeans has secured the top spot in the brand reputation rankings for October, boasting a notable brand reputation index of 5,661,944. In the keyword analysis, phrases like Billboard, GODS, and League of Legends Worlds emerged as high-ranking, while related terms such as selected, record, and release stood out prominently. Impressively, the positivity-negativity analysis reflected an 89.82 percent score for positive reactions.

In the preceding September brand reputation rankings, NewJeans maintained its leading position too with a brand reputation index of 7,674,756. The keyword analysis for that month highlighted phrases like Super Shy, OST, and Billboard, and the related terms included refreshing, charming, and cute. Once again, the positivity-negativity analysis demonstrated a robust score of 89.82 percent for positive reactions.

Moving up to second place, IVE achieved a brand reputation index of 4,207,863 for October, a significant increase from September's index of 3,421,212. This marks a notable 22.99 percent improvement in their score from the previous month. In September, the group held the fourth spot, indicating a 6.23 percent rise in their score since August.

In the latest rankings for October, BLACKPINK secured the third position with a brand reputation index of 3,674,425, slightly down from September's index of 4,206,378. Despite this, they had held the second spot in September, reflecting a 6.39 percent increase in their score since August.

TWICE claimed the fourth spot in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 2,832,432, while LE SSERAFIM secured the fifth position with an index of 2,687,158.

The top 30 for October

NewJeans BLACKPINK NMIXX IVE LE SSERAFIM TWICE OH MY GIRL (G)I-DLE aespa H1-KEY STAYC ITZY Girls’ Generation Red Velvet MAMAMOO Apink WJSN fromis_9 Girl’s Day APRIL Dreamcatcher woo!ah! Ladies’ Code tripleS cignature LOONA Kep1er CLASS:y LABOUM EVERGLOW

