NewJeans, IVE, BLACKPINK land in top 5 of December singer brand reputation rankings
December singer brand reputation rankings are announced. Singer Lim Young Woong has topped the list followed by NewJeans, IVE and BLACKPINK.
Lim Young Woong topped the December singer brand reputation rankings
NewJeans and IVE follow concluding the top 3
In the December singer brand reputation rankings, NewJeans, IVE, and BLACKPINK have secured positions in the top 5. The Korean Business Research Institute determined these rankings by analyzing factors such as media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes. The data used for the analysis was collected from November 23 to December 23.
Top 5 of December brand reputation rankings
Lim Young Woong claimed the top spot in this month's rankings with a brand reputation index of 7,920,428, reflecting a notable 9.85 percent increase in his score since November. In the previous month, he secured a close second position with a brand reputation index of 7,209,898.
In December, NewJeans secured the second position in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 4,433,027. Interestingly, in November, NewJeans had ascended to the top spot with a brand reputation index of 7,323,578, showcasing a substantial 65.49 percent increase in their score since October.
IVE secured the third position in the December rankings with a brand reputation index of 4,200,850. Notably, in November, IVE had climbed to the fourth spot with a brand reputation index of 5,475,890, reflecting a substantial 34.71 percent increase in their score since October.
BLACKPINK made a significant climb to the fourth position in this month's rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,992,234. This marks a notable 27.49 percent increase in their score since November when the talented girl group held the twelfth spot.
In a remarkable feat, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon soared to the fifth place after experiencing an impressive 67.20 percent increase in her brand reputation index since the previous month. Her total score for December reached 3,959,205, securing her position in the top 5 of the list.
Top 30 of December brand reputation rankings
- Lim Young Woong
- NewJeans
- IVE
- BLACKPINK
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- aespa
- BTS
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lee Chan Won
- SEVENTEEN
- Kim Ho Joong
- Park Jin Young
- (G)I-DLE
- Young Tak
- Red Velvet
- Car, the Garden
- Jeong Dong Won
- Song Ga In
- Parc Jae Jung
- IU
- Sung Si Kyung
- Girls’ Generation
- Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
- Lee Seung Yoon
- Lee Mujin
- EXO
- TWICE
- NCT
- Kang Daniel
- Jay Park
