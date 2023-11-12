NewJeans, IVE, (G)I-DLE top November 2023 K-pop Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings, BLACKPINK falls behind

NewJeans took the first spot for November's K-pop Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings. The five-member group consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They made their debut in July 2022 with the hit Attention. Since then, they have released multiple hits like Hype Boy and Super Shy which took over the internet. IVE followed NewJeans on the second spot. BLACKPINK, (G)I-DLE and TWICE also made it to the top 5.

NewJeans ranks first for K-pop Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings for fifth time

NewJeans topped the K-pop Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings once more, marking their fifth consecutive month taking the first place. From October 12 to November 12, their brand reputation index was 4,731,348. Their positivity-negativity analysis score showed 87.07 percent positive reactions.

IVE took the second spot with a brand reputation index of 4,631,502. This marked an approximate rise of 10 percent since last month. They released their mini album I'VE MINE on October 13 along with the music video of the title track Baddie. (G)I-DLE placed third with a score of 3,999,299 which is an 84.4 percent rise from October. BLACKPINK came fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,948,959 which is a 7.4 percent increase. The fifth rank went to TWICE with a score of 3,219,398 and an increase of 13.6 percent.

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these girl groups performed in last one month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes .

Top 30 for November girl group brand reputation rankings

NewJeans IVE (G)I-DLE BLACKPINK TWICE LE SSERAFIM OH MY GIRL aespa Red Velvet Girls’ Generation H1-KEY WJSN Apink MAMAMOO Girl’s Day NMIXX STAYC fromis_9 APRIL ITZY LOONA woo!ah! EXID Kep1er Dreamcatcher ALICE f(x) tripleS LABOUM DIA

NewJeans' recent activities

NewJeans is all set to mark their first US award show performance on November 19. The group would be performing at the Billboard Music Awards 2023. They have also been nominated for various categories which are Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top K-Pop Album, and Top Global K-Pop Song. They became the first K-pop girl group to maintain a 14-week streak on Billboard 200 with their album Get Up which was released in July this year.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans' Get Up charts in Top 100 of Billboard 200 for 14 weeks; becomes first K-Pop girl group to do so