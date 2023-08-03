NewJeans joins BLACKPINK as the only girl group to enter at No.1 on Billboard 200 albums chart with Get Up

NewJeans are taking over international music charts and gaining enormous love for their new mini album Get Up. Members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein brought new concepts with this comeback making everyone groove over their infectious music. The group entered the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 1 becoming the first girl group to do so in 2023. The Super Shy singers have also charted all three title tracks on Billboard Hot100.

NewJeans on Billboard 200 albums chart

On August 3, NewJeans entered the Billboard 200 albums chart with their latest EP Get Up at No. 1 making it their first top-charting album. This is a significant achievement made by the HYBE LABELS' girl group as it is their first entry on the chart which landed straight on No. 1. The album earned around 126,500 equivalent units in the United States during the week ending on July 27 according to Luminate. Get Up is the second album by a female K-pop group to achieve this feat. The ETA singers are the first all-female musical act to reach No. 1 after BLACKPINK's Born Pink in September 2022. Get Up by NewJeans and Born Pink by BLACKPINK are the only two albums by all-female groups to achieve No. 1 since 2008. Overall Get Up is only the sixth album by a K-pop artist to reach the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart after BTS, Super M, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER in that order.

NewJeans on Billboard Hot100

Previously, Super Shy which is one of the three title tracks from the album Get Up debuted on the Billboard Hot100 chart at No. 66, World Digital Song Sales at No. 2, and all-genre Digital Song Sales chart at No. 45. This week Super Shy saw a new high at No. 48 making it the third and highest charting song by the group on Billboard Hot100. The other two title tracks ETA and Cool With You have also entered the Billboard Hot100 chart at No. 81 and No. 93 this week. This feat made them the female group in the history of K-pop to simultaneously chart three songs on Billboard Hot100.

