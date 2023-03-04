NewJeans joins BTS and BLACKPINK in their area as Cookie touches the 100 million stream count milestone

The Rookie South Korean girl group, NewJeans, formed under ADOR has received 100 million streams on Spotify yet again for their song ‘Cookie’. The group has earned the title "monster rookies" for a reason. They have been able to accomplish so much in such a short span of time. The band's well-liked B-side from their debut album has reached a new peak, according to a March 4th update from Spotify. The song is an R&B and pop single designed for clubs with a Jersey club bridge over a simple hip-hop beat.

NewJeans’ Cookie

The song ‘Cookie’ was written in the key of C major at 157 beats per minute. The song lyrics talk about courting your love interest in a very interesting way. NewJeans debuted with their album on the 1st of August 2022, reaching new heights as a rookie group, taking over the world and social media platforms with their groovy and fresh songs. This is their fifth song since their debut to reach over a 100 million streams. The other four of their songs to reach the 100 million mark are ‘Attention’, ‘OMG’, ‘Ditto’, and ‘Hype Boy’.

More about NewJeans

‘Hype Boy’, their first single, became an instant hit and set numerous records.They are what people say ‘a breath of fresh air’ in K-pop, the phrase "new genes" is a play on words in the name, which alludes to the band ushering in a new age of pop music. Following BTS and BLACKPINK, NewJeans is the third K-pop group to ever chart two songs simultaneously in the top 10 of the Global 200; they are also the fastest to do so given the fact that they have been active for less than even a year!

NewJeans is a five-membered girl-group that includes Minji, Danielle, Haerin, Hanni and Hyein. These five young girls are tremendously talented and have truly set a record for how soon a group can break records. While one would expect their contemporaries to be other new groups, NewJeans has swiftly worked it's up to the top.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 5 TXT songs that show how musically versatile the group can be