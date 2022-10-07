NewJeans, Lapillus, IVE, LE SSERAFIM and more: Top 6 new K-Pop girl groups to add to your playlist

2022 has seen a lot of debuts but a lot more girl groups did amazing well right from the get go so let’s take a look at some of the best groups :-

The group's name, NewJeans, is a double entendre. It alludes to the idea that jeans are a timeless fashion item and the group's intention to carve a timeless image for themselves. The name is also a word play on the phrase ‘new genes’, referring to the group ushering in a new generation of pop music. The group released the music video for their debut single ‘Attention’ on July 22 as a surprise release, without any prior promotion or information on the group's lineup. The move has been described as risky-but-ultimately invigorating, crediting its success to an emphasis on the music before anything else. Later, the group's second single ‘Hype Boy’ was released alongside a 50-second clip revealing the names of the members, further accompanied by four other music videos for the song, specific to the members' perspectives. Other songs like ‘Cookie’ and ‘Hurt’ display their different genres.

2. Lapillus

Their group name is derived from a Latin word.It means a special stone or like a jewel that shines different colors depending on the direction of the light. The group is composed of six members: Chanty, Shana, Yue, Bessie, Seowon, and Haeun. The first girl group to debut under MLD Entertainment in six years, Lapillus released their debut digital single album, ‘Hit Ya!’, on June 20, 2022, consisting of the title track of the same name and the instrumental. This group has an Filipina-Argentinian singer and actress- a first for the K-Pop industry.

3. IVE

IVE is composed of six members: Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. The group released their debut single album, ‘Eleven’, led by the single of the same name. On the Billboard charts dated the week of December 14, ‘Eleven’ ranked at number nine on the World Digital Song Sales chart and charted on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts for fourteen consecutive weeks. Later, IVE released their second single album, ‘Love Dive’, led by the single of the same name. One week after release, the song went viral and reached 200M views for its TikTok challenge. The single also drew 28.9 million streams and sold 2,800 outside the U.S. in its first full tracking week.

4. LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music and Hybe Corporation. The group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae. Originally a sextet, Kim Garam was removed from the group on July 20, 2022, after the termination of her exclusive contract. LE SSERAFIM debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their first extended play ‘Fearless’. On April 13, Source Music announced that Le Sserafim would release their debut extended play (EP) ‘Fearless’, on May 2. Pre-orders for the EP surpassed 270,000 copies in seven days and 380,000 copies in sixteen days. On September 19, Source Music announced that LE SSERAFIM would be making their first-ever comeback with the release of their second EP, ‘Antifragile’, on October 17. It will mark their first release as five members following Kim Garam's departure.

5. Kep1er

Kep1er is a South Korean girl group formed through the Mnet reality survival competition show ‘Girls Planet 999’ in 2021 and managed by Swing Entertainment and Wake One Entertainment. The group is composed of nine members: Kim Chaehyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yujin, Kim Dayeon, Seo Young Eun, Kang Yeseo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto, and Shen Xiaoting. They made their official debut on January 3, 2022, with the extended play (EP) ‘First Impact’. On February 21, 2022, it was confirmed that Kep1er will appear in the second season of the Mnet reality competition show ‘Queendom’, which premiered in March 2022. On June 20, 2022, Kep1er released their second EP ‘Doublast’, with ‘Up!’ serving as the lead single. Kep1er plans to release their third EP ‘Troubleshooter’ on October 13, 2022.

6. NMIXX

NMIXX is a South Korean girl group formed by SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP Entertainment. The group consists of seven members: Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Jinni, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. The group debuted on February 22, 2022, with their debut single, album ‘Ad Mare’. NMIXX collaborated with DreamWorks Animation's ‘Gabby's Dollhouse’ to release the Korean version of ‘Hey Gabby!’, alongside the B-side ‘Sparkling Party’, on May 2. They also participated in Project Ribbon's Summer Vacation Project, along with Fromis9 and Oh My Girl Banhana, to cover Rainbow's ‘Kiss’, from their 2009 debut EP ‘Gossip Girl’. The song was released on July 31. On September 19, NMIXX released their second single album ‘Entwurf’, alongside the lead single ‘Dice’.

