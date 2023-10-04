NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE top Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Ranking for October 2023; Full list here

NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, and ZEROBASEONE have once again topped the Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023. The Korea Business Research Institute released the analysis of big data collected on the basis of community awareness, media coverage, and consumer participation. The big data was collected from September 3 to October 3 of the idol groups who debuted in 2022 or later.

Top 5 Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023

NewJeans secured the first position on the list. The five-member girl group under HYBE has held the position steady for the sixth month. The K-pop group has a brand reputation index of 4,367,463 for the month of October. NewJeans underwent positivity-negativity analysis and it was revealed that the group achieved 90.87 percent positive reactions. The highest-ranking phrases related to NewJeans were Super Shy, Hype Boy, and League of Legends Worlds.

LE SSERAFIM held steady at the second position similar to last month. It is also a five-member girl group under HYBE. LE SSERAFIM boasted a brand reputation index of 1,389,556 compared to last month it saw a decrease of 38.28 percent.

Whereas, ZEROBASEONE, a group under WakeOne Entertainment held a brand reputation index of 1,328,695. It fell to 38.28% since last month. BOYNEXTDOOR saw impressive growth of 215.03 percent compared to last month and secured the fourth position in the list. The rookie boy group had a brand reputation index of 991,335. Lastly, H1-KEY wrapped up the Top 5 list by possessing a brand reputation index of 857,396.

Top 30 Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023

Other than the Top 5 positions, many idol groups made their way into the Top 30 list of the Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings. These include RIIZE, PLAVE, EVNNE, NMIXX, FANTASY BOYS, Kep1er, tripleS, The Wind, xikers, CLASS:y, mimiirose, TEMPEST, &TEAM, Queenz Eye, We;Na, ADYA, ARTBEAT, n.SSign, CSR, NINE.i, X:IN, YOUNITE, LIMELIGHT, TRENDZ, and Girls' World.

