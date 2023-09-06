NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE top Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Ranking for September 2023; Full list here

NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, and ZEROBASEONE have topped the Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for September 2023. The Korean Business Research Institute released the analysis of big data collected on the basis of community awareness, media coverage, and consumer participation. The big data of idols debuted in the year 2022 and after that were collected between August 5 to September 5.

Top 5 Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for September 2023

NewJeans ranked #1 on the list. The five-member girl group under HYBE topped the list for the 5th consecutive month having a brand prominence index of 7,488,673, almost an 11.23 percent increase in score since last month. Keywords that were tagged highly related to the group were 'Super Shy', ' Billboard', and 'OST'.

Second on the list was LE SSERAFIM, another K-pop group under HYBE. The five-member group had a brand index of 2,572,983. Meanwhile, ZEROBASEONE held a steady rank at #3 with an index of 2,152,729 for this month.

The #4 and #5 positions on the list were occupied by H1-KEY and NMIXX respectively. H1-KEY had a brand reputation index of 1,512,397, making a 42.63 percent increase from last month and NMIXX had 659,482.

Top 30 Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for September 2023

Other idol groups that secured a spot in the Top 30 rankings, in addition to the mentioned ones, include tripleS, The Wind, NINE.i, BOYNEXTDOOR, xikers, Kep1er, CSR, CLASS:y, IRRIS, ARTBEAT, ADYA, n.SSign, YOUNITE, TEMPEST, &TEAM, LIMELIGHT, mimiirose, ABLUE, Queenz Eye, PRIMROSE, ILY:1, 8TURN, Lapillus, TAN, and We;Na.

