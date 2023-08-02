NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE top Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for August 2023; Full list here

NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, and ZEROBASEONE have made it to the top of the Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for August 2023. The Korean Business Research Institute released the analysis of big data collected on the basis of community awareness, media coverage, and consumer participation. The big data of idols debuted in the year 2022 and after that were collected between July 1 to August 1.

Top 5 Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for August 2023

NewJeans took over the first spot with an incredible brand reputation index of 6,732,407. August being the fourth month of ADOR's girl group in the No. 1 position, their rank saw a rise of 43.19 percent as they made a successful comeback in July. They released their second EP Get Up with three title songs which are doing wonders given the positive reactions from fans.

NewJeans labelmate LE SSERAFIM consisting of five members Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae made their place on the second spot with a 4,441,881 brand reputation index. Since the July ranking LE SSERAFIM rose up to 36.23 percent.

ZEROBASEONE made their name big even before they debuted given their enormous popularity. The group became a million-seller right after it debuted on July 10. The group took over the third spot with over 2,562,499 brand reputation index and saw a good 51.98 percent increase in the index value since the last month.

On Spot No. 4, we see JYP Entertainment's NMIXX, who made their comeback with the single A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream on July 11. The girl group acquired a 1,552,194 brand reputation index with a remarkable increase in the scores from the last one of over 124.64 percent. H1-KEY took the fifth spot on the Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for August 2023. The girl group scored 1,060,337 brand reputation index for the month of August and saw a fall of 26.60 percent since the month of July.

Top 30 Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for August 2023

Idol groups who made it to the Top 30 besides the above-mentioned groups are The Wind, CSR, Queenz Eye, ARTBEAT, tripleS, BOYNEXTDOOR, &TEAM, Kep1er, CLASS:y, NINE.i, FIFTY FIFTY, 8TURN, Lapillus, TEMPEST, YOUNITE, ABLUE, SUPERKIND, ILY:1, mimiirose, xikers, We;Na, LIMELIGHT, VI’ENX, IRRI and n.SSign respectively.

