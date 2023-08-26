NewJeans, Lim Young Woong, BTS, IVE and others top August Singer Brand Value Reputation Rankings

NewJeans, BTS; Picture Courtesy: ADOR, BIGHIT MUSIC

Key Highlight

  • August’s Singer Brand Reputation Rankings are out
  • NewJeans, Lim Young Woong, BTS, IVE are at the top 4

On August 26, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute investigated 120,103,200 pieces of information on various singers' brands from July 26th to August 26th  and dissected consumers' brand reputation index, media, correspondence, and community index. Contrasted with the artist brand data of 110,856,123 last July, it has increased by 8.34%. In the August Singer Brand Value Reputation Rankings, NewJeans, Lim Young Woong, BTS, and IVE come out as the top 4 in the list. 

Top 30 of August Singer Brand Value Reputation Rankings: 

NewJeans 

Lim Young Woong 

BTS 

IVE 

SEVENTEEN

BLACKPINK 

SOMI

Kim Ho Joong 

LE SSERAFIM 

NCT 

PSY

Young Tak 

Lee Chan Won 

Oh My Girl 

IU 

(G)I-DLE 

Kang Daniel 

TWICE 

EXO 

Song Ga In 

Na Hoon Ah 

Sung Si Kyung 

Lee Young Ji 

aespa 

Taeyeon 

Girls' Generation 

STAYC 

Lee Seung Yoon 

Maktub 

fromis_9 

NewJeans’ activities

NewJeans' Super Shy, from the second mini album Get Up, one of the triple title tracks, was released on July 25th. On the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100, ADOR declared that it positioned 72nd spot, a step down from 5 spots the earlier week. Get Up, which had Super Shy, entered the album chart at number 15 (as of July 28) and remained on the chart for 3 consecutive weeks. NewJeans is the second K-pop girl group to enter the British Official Albums Chart.

