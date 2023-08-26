NewJeans, Lim Young Woong, BTS, IVE and others top August Singer Brand Value Reputation Rankings

On August 26, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute investigated 120,103,200 pieces of information on various singers' brands from July 26th to August 26th and dissected consumers' brand reputation index, media, correspondence, and community index. Contrasted with the artist brand data of 110,856,123 last July, it has increased by 8.34%. In the August Singer Brand Value Reputation Rankings, NewJeans, Lim Young Woong, BTS, and IVE come out as the top 4 in the list.

Top 30 of August Singer Brand Value Reputation Rankings:

NewJeans

Lim Young Woong

BTS

IVE

SEVENTEEN

BLACKPINK

SOMI

Kim Ho Joong

LE SSERAFIM

NCT

PSY

Young Tak

Lee Chan Won

Oh My Girl

IU

(G)I-DLE

Kang Daniel

TWICE

EXO

Song Ga In

Na Hoon Ah

Sung Si Kyung

Lee Young Ji

Advertisement

aespa

Taeyeon

Girls' Generation

STAYC

Lee Seung Yoon

Maktub

fromis_9

NewJeans’ activities

NewJeans' Super Shy, from the second mini album Get Up, one of the triple title tracks, was released on July 25th. On the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100, ADOR declared that it positioned 72nd spot, a step down from 5 spots the earlier week. Get Up, which had Super Shy, entered the album chart at number 15 (as of July 28) and remained on the chart for 3 consecutive weeks. NewJeans is the second K-pop girl group to enter the British Official Albums Chart.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Which BTS member surprised Jimin at fansign event and asked to do I’m sorry I’m cute challenge? Find out