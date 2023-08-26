NewJeans, Lim Young Woong, BTS, IVE and others top August Singer Brand Value Reputation Rankings
August Singer Brand Value Reputation Rankings are out and NewJeans, Lim Young Woong, BTS, IVE and others are in the top 30 of the list
On August 26, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute investigated 120,103,200 pieces of information on various singers' brands from July 26th to August 26th and dissected consumers' brand reputation index, media, correspondence, and community index. Contrasted with the artist brand data of 110,856,123 last July, it has increased by 8.34%. In the August Singer Brand Value Reputation Rankings, NewJeans, Lim Young Woong, BTS, and IVE come out as the top 4 in the list.
Top 30 of August Singer Brand Value Reputation Rankings:
NewJeans
Lim Young Woong
BTS
IVE
SOMI
Kim Ho Joong
LE SSERAFIM
NCT
PSY
Young Tak
Lee Chan Won
Oh My Girl
IU
(G)I-DLE
Kang Daniel
TWICE
EXO
Song Ga In
Na Hoon Ah
Sung Si Kyung
Lee Young Ji
aespa
Taeyeon
Girls' Generation
STAYC
Lee Seung Yoon
Maktub
fromis_9
NewJeans’ activities
NewJeans' Super Shy, from the second mini album Get Up, one of the triple title tracks, was released on July 25th. On the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100, ADOR declared that it positioned 72nd spot, a step down from 5 spots the earlier week. Get Up, which had Super Shy, entered the album chart at number 15 (as of July 28) and remained on the chart for 3 consecutive weeks. NewJeans is the second K-pop girl group to enter the British Official Albums Chart.
